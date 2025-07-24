When Gautam Gambhir scored a fighting 50 after retiring hurt the previous day in IND vs NZ 2016 Test [Watch]

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir had to retire hurt during a Test match, similar to Rishabh Pant in the ongoing fourth Test against England in Manchester. It was Gambhir's comeback game for India in Tests in the 2016 home series against New Zealand, over two years since his last appearance.

India were already up by an unassailable 2-0 margin in the best-of-three series as the former left-hander made his way into the 11 for the final Test at Indore. After scoring 29 in the first innings, Gambhir sustained a shoulder injury on the field on the third day.

However, he walked out to open the innings and appeared untroubled until a dive for a second run aggravated his injury. It forced Gambhir to walk off the field with the score on 11/0 on the third evening in India's second innings.

Yet, he returned to bat at the fall of the first wicket on the fourth morning and scored a fluent 56-ball 50.

Here is a video highlight of the entire match with Gambhir retiring hurt and returning (1:11:30):

India declared their second innings on 216/3, setting the Kiwis a daunting target of 475. The visitors surrendered meekly and were bowled out for 153, losing the match by 321 runs and the series by a 0-3 margin.

The New Zealand outing was Gautam Gambhir's penultimate Test

Unfortunately for Gautam Gambhir, his international career did not last much longer after the above New Zealand Test in Indore. The southpaw played the opening Test of the following series against England in Rajkot.

However, he scored 29 runs across the two innings before being left out for the remaining games of the series. Gambhir never played for India after the two comeback Tests in 2016, bringing an end to a 13-year international career.

The current Indian head coach finished with over 10,000 runs across formats in 242 games, including 20 centuries. Gautam Gambhir was ranked the No. 1 Test batter in the world at the end of the 2000s. He also played a massive role in India's 2007 T20 and 2011 ODI World Cup triumphs.

