When Gautam Gambhir shouted “f**k you” after run-out with Rahul Dravid during IND vs PAK match of 2009 Champions Trophy [Watch] 

Team India endured a forgettable 2009 Champions Trophy campaign, including a tame loss to arch-rivals Pakistan in Centurion, South Africa. The squad included current India head coach Gautam Gambhir and his predecessor Rahul Dravid. The two were involved in a mix-up while batting during the contest.

After opting to bat first, Pakistan posted an imposing 302-9, courtesy of a brilliant Shoaib Malik hundred (128). Left-arm pacer Ashish Nehra picked up a four-wicket haul but lacked support from the other end as the Men in Green recovered from 65-3 in the 15th over.

Despite losing Sachin Tendulkar early, Team India were in the run chase as Gautam Gambhir took on the Pakistan bowling unit. The left-handed opening batter was building a promising partnership with Rahul Dravid and had brought up his half-century off just 36 deliveries.

However, disaster struck in the 14th over as Dravid drove an Umar Gul delivery to mid-off, calling Gambhir for a quick single. Realizing that the ball was headed straight to the fielder, the veteran batter rescinded his call. Gambhir, committed to the run, was almost midway down the pitch and could not turn back and return in time. He cast a helpless look as a direct hit from opposition skipper Younis Khan ended his innings.

Gambhir yelled out a slew of expletives on his way back to the pavilion and smashed the bat on the turf in anger near the boundary line. He also got into a short-lived altercation with a fan in the stands while climbing the stairs to the dressing room. Have a look at the incident right here (at the 10:15 mark):

Gautam Gambhir scored 57 runs off 46 deliveries, including seven fours and two sixes. His dismissal at a crucial phase of the run chase left India at 90-2.

Team India lost to Pakistan by 54 runs in the 2009 Champions Trophy group stage

Rahul Dravid remained the anchor of the run chase till the 42nd over, but could not steer India home. He scored 76 runs off 103 deliveries before being run out himself following a mix-up with Harbhajan Singh while deliberating a third run in the 42nd over.

With wickets falling in quick succession, Team India's lower order was no match to the climbing required rate, and eventually folded out for 248 runs, with more than five overs remaining in the innings.

Gautam Gambhir will be at the helm as head coach when Team India take on Pakistan in the 2025 Champions Trophy group stage on Sunday, February 23, at the Dubai International Stadium.

