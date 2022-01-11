"When going gets tough, Dravid gets going !" - Twitterati extends wishes to Rahul Dravid on his 49th birthday

The Twitterati extended its warm wishes to legendary Indian batter Rahul Dravid as he turned 49 today. Dravid is currently in South Africa in his capacity as head coach of Team India.
Throughout his storied career on the field, Rahul Dravid was renowned for his well-organized defensive brand of cricket. Due to his several stoic and patient innings at the number three position for India in Test cricket, he was fondly called 'The Wall' by his beloved fans. Across 509 international games, Rahul Dravid scored a whopping 24,208 runs, including 48 centuries. On the occasion of his birthday, fans and former cricketers reminisced about the iconic moments of Dravid's career and sent him special wishes on Twitter.
Twitterati wishes Rahul Dravid on his 49th birthday
"It is coach's job to talk to players and correct things" - Salman Butt on Rahul Dravid's reaction to Pant's shot-making
Former Pakistan opener Salman Butt felt it was Rahul Dravid's job as the coach to identify and rectify the errors of the players. When asked about Rishabh Pant's shot-making decisions in the press conference after the second Test, the former India captain replied that the team management would chat with the young wicket-keeper about this issue.
Speaking on his YouTube channel, Salman Butt backed the coach's decision and said:
"Dravid had said that he would talk to Pant. Is it a good idea to do this? I think maybe he was asked a question, in response to which he said this. Had he said this without being prompted, then it would have been awkward but I don't think he would have said this without a question. Someone must have asked him about Pant and he must have said - yes, I will talk to him. And this much, every coach would say."
Salman Butt added:
"If you keep stepping out so blatantly, keep getting out in three-four consecutive series and you are not offering a lot of output because of which the team is suffering, the captain is going to talk to you, the coach is going to talk to you. It is coach's job to talk to players and correct things."
With the series tied at 1-1, India and South Africa will square off in the series decider today in Cape Town.