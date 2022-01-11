×
"When going gets tough, Dravid gets going !" - Twitterati extends wishes to Rahul Dravid on his 49th birthday

Balakrishna
ANALYST
Modified Jan 11, 2022 12:17 PM IST
The Twitterati extended its warm wishes to legendary Indian batter Rahul Dravid as he turned 49 today. Dravid is currently in South Africa in his capacity as head coach of Team India.

Throughout his storied career on the field, Rahul Dravid was renowned for his well-organized defensive brand of cricket. Due to his several stoic and patient innings at the number three position for India in Test cricket, he was fondly called 'The Wall' by his beloved fans. Across 509 international games, Rahul Dravid scored a whopping 24,208 runs, including 48 centuries. On the occasion of his birthday, fans and former cricketers reminisced about the iconic moments of Dravid's career and sent him special wishes on Twitter.

Twitterati wishes Rahul Dravid on his 49th birthday

A very happy birthday to you Jammy. Wish you the best of health and good luck for the 3rd Test. https://t.co/88Y4vgbyWu
Captain, Opener, No.3, Wicket Keeper, ICC event winning coach, former NCA head, and now India coach. But above all a great human being.Happy Birthday to the master of all trades. #HappyBirthdayRahulDravid https://t.co/ZV26flnsTb
Happy birthday, Jam. May you continue to serve Indian cricket with great distinction. I consider myself privileged to have shared the dressing room with you, for both Karnataka and India. Good luck #RahulDravid https://t.co/7Siv8Jv0QA
Walls don't retire, they become monuments! Happy birthday #RahulDravid .#TheWall https://t.co/FrhCBvpd5t
Happy Birthday To The Most Favourite Cricketer.Someone who has Literally Changed My Life.The Gentleman,The Wall,Mr.Dependable & Forever Jammy.A Photo Series which I'm proud of Clicking & will Cherish for my Lifetime#HappyBirthdayRahulDravid #RahulDravid@BCCIThread 🧵 https://t.co/D6l1wNLWCr
Wish you happy birthday Rahul Bhai #RahulDravid #Legend @rajasthanroyals @BCCI https://t.co/nFmxgZFY9V
Dominated England at the age of 38Happy birthday Idolo/Coach ❤️#RahulDravid https://t.co/5xXOGM3Tdf
Forever winning hearts on and off the field, 'The Wall' is a true gentleman. 💐🎂🎉#HappyBirthdayRahulDravid #TheWall #RahulDravid https://t.co/YrhvOdq827
Happy Birthday to #RahulDravid the head coach of team India. Hope he gets the birthday gift he deserves, a team #India win over #SA in 3rd Test and the series!#HappyBirthdayRahulDravid https://t.co/Gz5VUIGKOs
Sehwag : Do or DieSachin : Do Before You dieDravid : Do Untill The Bowler diesHappy B'day Indiranagar Ka Gunda Our Coach Rahul Dravid Sir♥️#RahulDravid #HappyBirthdayRahulDravid https://t.co/DbKUJau0lv
Best Birthday wishes to the wall of cricket #RahulDravid sir 🙏 https://t.co/O1l1HMkWdh
"My approach to cricket tas been reasonably simple: it was about giving everything to the team, was about playing with dignity and was about upholding the spirit of the game.I hope I have done some of that." - Rahul Dravid#RahulDravid #HappyBirthdayRahulDravid https://t.co/LMeUZIHByd
"When going gets tough, dravid gets going !"Wishing a very happy birthday to #RahulDravid The Wall of Indian Cricket https://t.co/0dNqPFzfpQ
Happy Birthday to Indiranagar ka Gunda, Coach #RahulDravid !! https://t.co/PCwHImWNOK
Happy Birthday #RahulDravid 🇨🇳 : We have Great Wall of China🇮🇳 : Rahul Dravid https://t.co/YtMYGysG0b
The day we celebrate #RahulDravid aka ‘𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐖𝐚𝐥𝐥’ 😍What's your greatest ever memory of him? ⤵️#HappyBirthday #CricketTwitter https://t.co/QCNoV93OgQ
In case you are wondering, that is my jersey. Rahul Dravid 💪🏽 #RahulDravid Forever. https://t.co/btzZsV5VmK
🏏 24,208 international runs🌟 48 centuries and 146 fifties🏆 #U19CWC winning coach in 2018Happy birthday to India's head coach, Rahul Dravid 🎂 https://t.co/HlVg3PVuV8
509 international matches 👍24,208 international runs 💪48 international centuries 👌Here's wishing Rahul Dravid – former India captain & current #TeamIndia Head Coach – a very Happy Birthday. 🎂 👏 https://t.co/qKEUd2WYpZ

"It is coach's job to talk to players and correct things" - Salman Butt on Rahul Dravid's reaction to Pant's shot-making

Former Pakistan opener Salman Butt felt it was Rahul Dravid's job as the coach to identify and rectify the errors of the players. When asked about Rishabh Pant's shot-making decisions in the press conference after the second Test, the former India captain replied that the team management would chat with the young wicket-keeper about this issue.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Salman Butt backed the coach's decision and said:

"Dravid had said that he would talk to Pant. Is it a good idea to do this? I think maybe he was asked a question, in response to which he said this. Had he said this without being prompted, then it would have been awkward but I don't think he would have said this without a question. Someone must have asked him about Pant and he must have said - yes, I will talk to him. And this much, every coach would say."

Salman Butt added:

"If you keep stepping out so blatantly, keep getting out in three-four consecutive series and you are not offering a lot of output because of which the team is suffering, the captain is going to talk to you, the coach is going to talk to you. It is coach's job to talk to players and correct things."

Also ReadArticle Continues below

With the series tied at 1-1, India and South Africa will square off in the series decider today in Cape Town.

Edited by S Chowdhury
