When India suffered a heartbreaking 12-run defeat after a Mohammed Siraj-esque unlucky final dismissal in a Test match in 1999 [Watch]

Team India suffered a heartbreaking 22-run defeat in the third Test of the ongoing five-match series against England at Lord's. The final dismissal of Mohammed Siraj was as unlucky as it gets, with his seemingly solid defense rolling back onto the stumps, much to his and the Indian players' dismay.

Yet, it was not the first time the Asian side lost a close Test through an unfortunate final dismissal. The first Test of India's home series against Pakistan in Chennai in 1999 saw an identical finish, with Javagal Srinath being the unlucky batter on that occasion.

Chasing 271 for victory, legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar led India's march with a brilliant 136 off 273 deliveries. However, with 17 runs needed for victory and four wickets in hand, his dismissal opened the floodgates for the visitors.

The equation eventually came down to 13 required when Srinath defended a Saqlain Mushtaq doosra perfectly, only for the ball to roll onto his stumps.

Here is a video of the entire final part of the famous 1999 Chennai Test with Srinath's unlucky dismissal coming at [21:12]:

Despite the gut-wrenching loss, India bounced back with a stunning 212-run victory in the second Test at Delhi to level the two-match series at 1-1.

India fall behind in England series with defeat in Lord's Test

Cut to the present, and India suffered one of their most painful losses in the third Test against England at Lord's. After the two teams played to a push in the first innings with scores of 387, the Indian bowlers bowled the hosts out for just 192 in their second innings.

However, a disappointing top-order showing saw India fall to 82/7 on the morning of Day 5. Ravindra Jadeja and Nitish Kumar Reddy displayed some resolve before the latter fell with the score on 112.

Just when it appeared like a quick finish was on the cards, the visitors showcased their fighting qualities for the final two wickets. Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah added 35 for the ninth wicket in 132 deliveries, bringing the equation down to 46 required for victory.

Another defiant partnership for the last wicket saw India reduce the runs required to 23 when Siraj's defense off Shoaib Bashir rolled on to the stumps, sinking several Indian hearts.

Jadeja remained stranded on 61* from 181 balls as India lost by 22 runs to fall 1-2 behind in the best-of-five series.

