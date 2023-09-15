When is Indian cricket team’s next match in Asia Cup 2023?

India went down to Bangladesh by six runs in their Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Friday, September 15. Having already qualified for the final on Sunday, India made as many as five changes to their playing XI.

Set to chase 266, the Men in Blue were bowled out for 259 in 49.5 overs despite a brilliant hundred from opener Shubman Gill (121 off 133) and a valiant effort from Axar Patel (42 off 34) lower down the order. India got off to a poor start in their chase, losing captain Rohit Sharma for a duck, Tilak Varma for 5, KL Rahul for 19 and Ishan Kishan for 5.

For Bangladesh, debutant Tanzim Hasan Sakib impressed with figures of 2-32, dismissing Rohit and Varma. The experienced Mustafizur Rahman claimed 3-50, while Mahedi Hasan also played a big role in the win with figures of 2-50.

Earlier, sent into bat after losing the toss, Bangladesh put up a competitive 265-8. They had got off to a poor start, losing four wickets for 59 by the 14th over. Captain Shakib Al Hasan (80 off 85) and Towhid Hridoy (54 off 81), though, brought Bangladesh’s innings back on track, adding 101 runs for the fifth wicket.

Nasum Ahmed (44 off 45) and Mahedi Hasan (29* off 23) also made crucial contributions. For India, Shardul Thakur claimed 3-65 and Mohammed Shami 2-32.

India face Sri Lanka in Asia Cup 2023 final on Sunday

Team India’s next game in Asia Cup 2023 will be the final against Sri Lanka at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday, September 17. The game begins at 3:00 pm IST.

The Men in Blue won their first two Super 4 games to confirm their berth in the Asia Cup final. They first walloped Pakistan by 228 runs in a game that was played across two days due to rain. Hundreds from Virat Kohli and KL Rahul lifted India to 356-2 after which Kuldeep Yadav claimed 5-25 as Pakistan were bowled out for 132.

India were involved in a low-scoring game against Sri Lanka. They were bowled out for 213, with left-arm spinner Dunith Wellalage claiming 5-40. However, Kuldeep picked up 4-43 in response as Sri Lanka were restricted to 172.

Sri Lanka confirmed their berth in the Asia Cup 2023 final by getting the better of Pakistan by two wickets in a virtual semi-final on Thursday.

In a thriller that went down to the last ball, the Lankans chased down a DLS target of 252, courtesy of fine efforts from Kusal Mendis (91), Charith Asalanka (49*) and Sadeera Samarawickrama (48).