“When it’s your time, it’s your time” - When Virat Kohli delivered a blunt take on giving players security on 2018 England tour

Star Team India batter Virat Kohli was as outspoken as any during his time as national captain. One such instance was during India's tour of England in 2018, when he bluntly dismissed the concept of player security.

Kohli's statement came after India lost the opening two Tests of the five-match series. After a close 31-run defeat in the series opener, India got hammered by an innings and 159 runs to fall 0-2 behind.

Talking to the media ahead of the third Test, Kohli said about constant changes to the playing XI (via TOI):

"For us the priority is to win games of cricket. We are not thinking whether someone's career is on the line or what's going to happen to their future. When it's your time, it's your time. I'm definitely not thinking like that. So I won't speak to the guys assuring their careers are not on the line. There's no room for us to think about anything else other than a win. It's about intent."

Despite India falling 1-4 in the series, Kohli walked the talk with his stellar performances with the willow. The champion batter finished with 593 runs at an average of 59.30 in the five Tests, including two centuries and three half-centuries.

Virat Kohli informs BCCI about his wish to retire from Test cricket

The latest reports (via India Today) have suggested that Virat Kohli informed the BCCI about his wish to retire from Test cricket ahead of India's tour to England. Team India will play England in five Tests, starting June 20.

The 36-year-old has been in poor recent form in Tests, averaging under 23 in his last 10 outings. Kohli's string of low scores mirrored India's woeful recent results in Tests.

India have lost their last two Test series to New Zealand (home) and Australia (away). It resulted in them not qualifying for the 2025 World Test Championship (WTC) final next month. The BCCI have reportedly urged Kohli to reconsider his Test retirement decision.

