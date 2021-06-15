WC 2003: The last time India defeated New Zealand at an ICC event

Since the inaugural ODI World Cup in 1975, Team India and New Zealand have played out some thrilling encounters in ICC tournaments across formats. So far, New Zealand holds the edge over the Indian team in these matches.

ODI World Cup

ODIs - 8

NZ - 5

IND - 3



Champions Trophy

ODI - 1

NZ - 1



T20I World Cup

T20Is - 2

The latest chapter in the saga will unfold on Friday, 18th June 2021, when the two elite teams enter the battlefield in the final of the World Test Championship. The Rose Bowl in Southampton will host this highly anticipated clash.

It is difficult to predict a winner as both the line-ups look strong with numerous match-winners in all three departments. Two of the premier batsmen of this era, Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson, will lead their nations in this encounter and will.

India and New Zealand have squared off in 11 games during the ICC marquee events across ODI and T20I formats. New Zealand holds the upper hand in the duel with eight victories. India have ended up on the winning side on just three occasions, with their last victory coming in a 2003 World Cup clash.

March 14, 2003: When Ganguly's India comfortably defeated the Kiwis

SuperSport Park in Centurion was the venue for India's last victory against New Zealand in the 2003 World Cup. Skipper Sourav Ganguly won the toss and invited the Kiwis to bat first in the encounter.

Zaheer Khan got India off to a blazing start with twin strikes in the very first over. With his impeccable swing bowling, Khan castled Craig McMillan and Nathan Astle for ducks. Skipper Stephen Fleming (30) tried to salvage their innings by building partnerships with the middle order. The likes of Scott Styris (15), Chris Cairns (20), Chris Harris (17), and Jacob Oram (23) all got starts but failed to convert them into substantial contributions. New Zealand could only muster a paltry 146 runs in 45.1 overs before getting all-out.

Khan (4/42) and Harbhajan Singh (2/28) were the star performers for India, while Javagal Srinath, Ashish Nehra, Virender Sehwag, and Nayan Mongia also picked up a wicket apiece.

In reply, Shane Bond and Daryll Tuffey provided early breakthroughs for New Zealand by removing Sachin, Sehwag, and Ganguly within the first five overs of the chase. India were reeling at 21-3, and the Kiwis could see a small opening with India's top three batsmen in the hut.

But, Mohammad Kaif (68* in 129 balls) and Rahul Dravid (53* in 89 balls) adapted to the situation perfectly and played patient, sensible knocks to take India home without any more hiccups. The duo put on an unbeaten 129-run partnership and helped India chase down the target in the 41st over. Zaheer Khan received the 'Player of the Match' award for his tremendous bowling display.

Since then, India have faced New Zealand in the 2007 and 2016 editions of the ICC World T20 as well as the 2019 ODI World Cup but have failed to win any of these matches.

Virat Kohli's men will be eager to end this losing streak and win the World Test Championship when they take the field at Southampton. But they will know it will not be a walk in the park.

