When was the last time India lost an away Test to the West Indies?

The West Indies host Team India in an all-format series, comprising two Tests, three ODIs, and five T20Is, starting with the red-ball series on July 12.

The once-mighty West Indies have shattered to embarrassing lows over the last few years across all formats, evidenced by their unfathomably dismal showing in the ongoing World Cup Qualifiers.

The two-time 50-over world champions suffered humiliating defeats in three consecutive games to Zimbabwe, Netherlands, and Scotland, only to be eliminated from qualification for the World Cup in India later this year.

Further, they did not also qualify for the T20 World Cup in Australia last year and barely scrapped through to the 50-over World Cup four years ago.

While the nation's downfall in cricket can be attributed to several unfortunate reasons, the upcoming home series against the mighty Indians gives them a chance to kickstart their resurgence in all formats.

Several fans have been trying to recall the last time the Men from the Caribean defeated India in a Test Match at home. Well, for that, we will have to go back to more than two decades ago, such has been the dominance of the Asian giants in the Caribbean Island.

The last time India suffered defeat in the Caribbean was the fifth Test at Jamaica in 2002, a staggering 21 years ago. The loss happens to be the last time India lost a Test series against the West Indies. It was when the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Anil Kumble, Sourav Ganguly, and Brian Lara were still at the peak of their powers.

The series was billed to be the battle between the best batters of the time, Tendulkar and Lara. The animated and effervescent Ganguly captained India while the West Indies were led by a calm and composed Carl Hooper.

After the first Test ended in a dull draw, Team India won the second Test at Port of Spain before the West Indies returned the favor by nodding the series immediately in the third Test at Barbados. The fourth Test was another high-scoring snoozefest that ended in a stalemate, setting up a mouthwatering series decider in the final Test.

India won the toss and made an egregious decision to field first, resulting in the hosts piling up a mammoth total of 422 on the board. In reply, Ganguly'e men were bowled out for a paltry 212, conceding a massive lead of 210 to the West Indies.

Despite bowling out the home side for just 197 in their second innings, Team India had far too much to do in their final essay. Chasing 408, the side were skittled out for 252 despite a valiant 86 by Sachin Tendulkar.

West Indies opener Wavell Hinds was the Player of the Match for his fabulous 113, the lone century in the Test, in the first innings. The chief Indian tormentor Shivnarine Chanderpaul was adjudged the Player of the Series for his 562 runs at a stunning average of 140.50, with three centuries.

Although India eventually went down to the Men from the Caribean, the series is fondly remembered for former skipper Anil Kumble coming out to bowl with a broken jaw and picking up the wicket of Brian Lara in the fourth Test at Antigua.

The two big guns, Tendulkar and Lara, had a relatively quiet series, contrary to all the pre-series hype. While the Little Master scored 337 runs at an average of 41.37, the Prince of Trinidad fared much worse, scoring a meager 202 runs at an average of 28.85.

West Indies will look to continue their improved run in the Test Format against Team India

Kraigg Brathwaite has inspired WI to decent performances in Test cricket.

West Indies have shown glimpses of improvement in the longer format under the leadership of Kraigg Brathwaite, despite languishing at eighth on the latest ICC Test rankings.

In the recently concluded 2021-23 WTC cycle, the side won four of their 13 Tests while drawing two other matches. This included impressive victories against a 1-1 drawn series against Pakistan and a 1-0 series win against England at home. West Indies also annihilated Bangladesh 2-0 at home and showed signs of promise despite going down 0-2 to Australia late last year.

On the contrary, India have been arguably the best Test side over the past eight years and qualified for the WTC finals in 2021 and 2023. Despite coming up short on both occasions, the Indians have been formidable at home and away and will begin the series as heavy favorites.

Overall, the West Indies hold the upper hand against India in Tests, leading 30-22 in 98 games. However, recent history presents a more sorry tale for the Caribean side, losing 14 of the last 23 Tests between the sides, with the other nine being draws.

India have also been unbeaten in the previous 13 Test matches and four series in the West Indies, winning six with the other seven ending in draws.

