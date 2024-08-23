When was the last time a Test match saw a "rest day"?

After the IPL and the T20 World Cup took over the sport for three celebratory months, cricket's traditional format - Tests have taken centerstage this month. And there is more welcome news for the purists with Sri Lanka set to host New Zealand for a two-Test series, as announced on Friday, August 23.

While the series being included as part of the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) cycle certainly caught the fans' attention, there was something more eye-popping. The first Test, starting September 18 at Galle will be played across six days with a 'Rest Day' on September 21 due to the Presidential Election of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka.

Rest Days were commonplace until the 1990s, especially with matches in England often played across six days with no play on Sunday. However, the reemergence of a Rest Day for the upcoming Sri Lanka-New Zealand Test had fans wondering when a Test match last saw such an occurrence.

For that, we travel way back to 2008 when Sri Lanka toured Bangladesh and the opening Test was played over six days with a Rest Day included because of a parliamentary election.

The game was played in Dhaka from December 26 to 31 with December 29 being the Rest Day.

After Sri Lanka scored 293 in their first innings, Bangladesh responded with a dismal 178 in their first essay. The Lankans then put their foot down and were placed at 291/4 in the second innings at the end of Day 3 before the Rest Day followed.

Upon resumption the day after the Rest Day, Sri Lanka declared their innings at 405/6, thanks to a magnificent century by Mahela Jayawardene, setting Bangladesh a massive 521 for victory.

However, to many's surprise, the hosts produced a defiant batting performance before ultimately being bowled out for 413 to lose by 107 runs. Despite the loss, Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan was adjudged the Player of the Match for his five-wicket haul in the first innings and a 96 with the bat in the second innings.

Sri Lanka last hosted a Test with Rest Day in 2001

Sangakkara's century lit up Colombo the last time Sri Lanka hosted a Test with Rest Day.

The last time Sri Lanka hosted a Test match with a Rest Day came against Zimbabwe at Colombo in 2001.

The Rest Day was needed due to Poya Day (full moon) in Sri Lanka, meaning the Test was scheduled from December 27 to January 1 with the Rest Day on December 30.

Zimbabwe surprisingly elected to field first after winning the toss and paid a heavy price as the Lankans piled on 586/6 declared in their first innings. Sanath Jayasuriya and Kumar Sangakkara started the demolition with 92 and 128, followed by an unbeaten 123 from Thilan Samaraweera, 96 from Hashan Tilakaratne, and an entertaining 74* from Chaminda Vaas.

The hosts then bowled Zimbabwe out for only 184 and enforced the follow-on with a mammoth lead of 402. Zimbabwe were 64/2 at the end of Day 3 when the Rest Day followed.

With play resuming 40 hours after the last bit of action, the visitors folded for 236 to lose by an innings and 166 runs. It meant the sixth day (the fifth of the match) was not required.

2014 saw an unfortunate and unscheduled off-day in a Test Match

Phil Hughdes' death shook the entire cricket world [Credit: Getty]

There was also an unscheduled Rest/Off-Day that transpired during a Test match in 2014. Pakistan took on New Zealand in the final Test of the three-match series at Sharjah between November 26 - 30, 2014.

Pakistan reached a formidable 281/3 at the close of play on Day 1 when the cricketing world woke up to tragic news the next morning. Australian batter Phil Hughes died after being struck in the neck by the ball after missing a hook shot off Sean Abbott.

Following the news, Pakistan and New Zealand decided to suspend the second day's play.

The then-Pakistan chief selector Moin Khan said in a statement:

"Both Pakistan and New Zealand decided to suspended play. The whole team is shocked and saddened. He was here with the Australia limited-overs squad and was very cheerful. He was always ready to talk about cricket."

Play eventually resumed the following day and Pakistan suffered a batting collapse to be bowled out for 351. The Black Caps then rode the momentum and posted a massive 690 with skipper Brendon McCullum scoring an inspired 202 off 188 balls and Kane Williamson finishing with an impressive 192.

Pakistan surrendered meekly in their second innings to be bowled out for only 259, losing by an innings and 80 runs.

