When was the last time West Indies won an ODI series against Australia?

The ODI series between Australia and West Indies is currently evenly poised at 1-1. Both teams will be looking to put in a good performance in the decider and seal the series.

In the third ODI, West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard won the toss and chose to bat first. Australia will miss the services of McDermott in this game. Moises Henriques will open the innings with Josh Philippe in this encounter.

West Indies have won the toss and elected to bat first against Australia #WIvAUS pic.twitter.com/74MGodBweA — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) July 26, 2021

Here are the playing XI's of both teams for the series decider:

West Indies playing XI: Evin Lewis, Shai Hope(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Darren Bravo, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard(c), Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Hayden Walsh, Akeal Hosein, Sheldon Cottrell

Australia playing XI: Moises Henriques, Josh Philippe, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey(w/c), Ashton Turner, Matthew Wade, Daniel Christian, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

So far, West Indies and Australia have faced off in 142 ODIs. Australia won 75 of them while West Indies have emerged victorious on 61 occasions. Interestingly, West Indies has not won an ODI series against Australia in the last 26 years.

West Indies' last bilateral ODI series win against Australia came in 1995

Georgetown cricket ground in Guyana was the venue for West Indies' last series-winning match against Australia in 50-over cricket. It was the final game of the 5-match ODI series during Australia's tour of the West Indies in 1995. The hosts entered the game with an unassailable lead of 3-1.

Australian skipper Mark Taylor won the toss and chose to bat first. The top three batsmen performed well and provided a good platform for the Aussies in the first innings. Mark Taylor(66), Michael Slater(41), and Mark Waugh(70) got set at the crease, but none of them could convert their scores into a century.

After the middle-order batsmen departed cheaply, Ian Healy(36) and Paul Reiffel(22) played useful knocks in the end to take Australia to a decent score of 286/9 in 50 overs. Carl Hooper(3/36) was the pick of the bowlers for the home side.

In reply, the West Indies batting line-up put in a combined effort to chase down the target in just 47.2 overs. Due to the contributions from Stuart Williams(45), Phil Simmons(70), Carl Hooper(50), and Jimmy Adams(60), West Indies reached the target safely and won the match by five wickets. Carl Hooper won the player of the match award for his all-round performance in the game.

With the help of the win, West Indies bagged the series by a 4-1 margin. They are yet to defeat Australia in an ODI series after this victory.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar