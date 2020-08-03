When Shahid Afridi used Sachin Tendulkar's bat to score the fastest ODI century

Shahid Afridi had announced himself on the world-stage after scoring the quickest ODI century of the time, despite it only being his 2nd ODI. Azhar Mahmood, former Pakistan cricketer, recently revealed that the bat Shahid Afridi used in that game belonged to Indian stalwart Sachin Tendulkar.

The willow had been gifted by Sachin Tendulkar to Waqar Younis, who was playing alongside Shahid Afridi in that match, Azhar Mahmood told on The Greatest Rivalry podcast.

Shahid Afridi, who was touring the West Indies with the 'A' side was called up for the national team after the mid-tour injury to Mushtaq Ahmed. Shahid Afridi was initially considered a like-for-like replacement for the leg spinner.

'The knock made Shahid Afridi a proper batsman’

Shahid Afridi was originally slotted to bat at No.6 since he was considered a 'bowler who could hit’. However, the exploits of the dynamic Sri Lankan opening duo of Sanath Jayasuriya and Romesh Kaluwitharana prompted the Pakistan team management to promote Shahid Afridi up the order.

“In those days, the two Sri Lankan openers, Jayasuriya and wicketkeeper Kaluwitharana used to attack upfront. So, we thought we need someone who can bat at No.3. Shahid Afridi and I – Wasim said you guys go and try to slog [in the nets]. I was slogging sensibly and Shahid Afridi went against the spinners, murdering everyone in the nets,” Azhar Mahmood recalled.

Walking in at no.3, Shahid Afridi belted the Sri Lankan bowlers all around the park. He completed his century in just 37 balls hitting six fours and eleven massive sixes. The former all-rounder had announced himself in the world stage with the willow gifted by Tendulkar.

Azhar Mahmood believes this knock made Shahid Afridi a proper batsman and removed the tag of a ‘bowler who could hit'.

“I think Waqar [Younis] got a bat from Sachin [Tendulkar], he used the great Sachin’s bat and managed to get a hundred and after that, he became a batsman. Mainly he was a bowler who can hit the ball, but in the end, he had a wonderful career,” Azhar Mahmood said.

Shahid Afridi's ton remained the fastest century in ODI cricket until New Zealand all-rounder Corey Anderson bettered it by a ball, beating the mark against the West Indies in 2014.