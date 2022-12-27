When is Team India's next match: Date, Time, Venue and Opposition

Following their multi-format tour to Bangladesh, Team India are set to return home to host Sri Lanka for a white-ball series.

The Men in Blue will play their next international match against Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The T20I match is scheduled to start at 7:00 p.m. IST on January 3.

India and Bangladesh recently contested in a three-match ODI series and a two-game Test rubber. Despite having senior players including Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul, India endured a humiliating 2-1 defeat in the 50-over series.

However, in the Tests, the visitors continued their unbeaten record against Bangladesh in the format and won both matches to clean-sweep the series 2-0.

After a comfortable 188-run triumph in the first Test in Chattogram, India registered a nervy three-wicket on Sunday (December 25) in Mirpur, Dhaka.

Chasing a total of 145 in the fourth innings, India faced a mini scare when they were reduced to 74/7 inside 30 overs. However, both Shreyas Iyer and Ravichandran Ashwin stood firm and stitched a vital unbeaten partnership of 71 runs to get take India home from a tricky situation.

Pandya to captain Team India's T20I side, Dhawan and Pant dropped from ODI squad

The sacked Chetan Sharma-led panel recently selected India's two different squads for three T20Is and as many ODIs on Tuesday (December 27).

With senior players including Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli rested from the T20I squad, Hardik Pandya will lead the unit in the shortest format. Rohit, on the other hand, will continue India's preparations for the 50-over World Cup next year and will be at the helm of the star-studded ODI team.

However, there are certain takeaways from both the squads' announcements, with the major one being the decision to drop star left-handers Shikhar Dhawan and Rishabh Pant from the ODIs.

Apart from this, KL Rahul has been granted marriage leave and will miss the three T20Is. Young pacers Mukesh Kumar and Shivam Mavi have received call-ups for the T20Is.

Team India’s squad for Sri Lanka T20Is: Hardik Pandya (Captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (VC), Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Mukesh Kumar.

Team India’s squad for Sri Lanka ODIs: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh.

