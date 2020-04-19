Post-retirement, Yuvraj Singh has made several controversial statements

Yuvraj Singh recalled the dressing room mood under the captaincy of Sourav Ganguly. He referred to the days when the entire team used to pull the captain's leg for his unimpressive dressing sense.

In a live Instagram discussion with India Today, Singh brought out the lack of effort put in by the current BCCI president in this regard, during his playing days. He explained that despite this fact being pointing out to Ganguly multiple times, Dada, as he is fondly known, continued to repeat his unimaginative style of dressing.

According to the former Indian all-rounder, an Indian captain is supposed to present himself in the most distinguished fashion, but Ganguly never paid any heed to their advice.

“We were not impressed with Dada at all. He was the India captain, such a big name. So I was like, Dada please, you are India captain, you can not dress up like that. But Dada was like, let it be, how does it matter.”

Yuvraj Singh said Ganguly was his favourite captain

Sourav Ganguly (left) and Yuvraj Singh (right) sharing a light moment

On a serious note, Singh praised Dada for supporting him throughout his career and termed him as his favourite Indian captain. He supported his argument by stating that Dada always nurtured young talent and supported them irrespective of their form.

Dada too had paid a glowing tribute to Singh when the dynamic all-rounder had announced his retirement.

Recently, Ashish Nehra had cited that the charismatic left-hander had his best moments under the captaincy of MS Dhoni. But Singh always had a fondness for Dada, who had brought him into the senior side after seeing his potential at the Under-19 level.

“Sourav Ganguly would be my favourite captain. Of all the India captains, he had supported me the most. Dada nurtured young talent. He had said then that he felt like there were 4-5 boys who would help him make the team strong and he supported all of them.”

Singh represented India in 40 Tests, 58 T20Is and 304 ODIs. In his illustrious career at the senior level, he also clinched the Man of the Tournament award at the 2011 World Cup where India clinched the title under the captaincy of MS Dhoni.