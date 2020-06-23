When Zaheer Khan asked Yuvraj Singh not to make him bat in a T10 League

Yuvraj Singh spoke about how much of a challenge it was to play in the Abu Dhabi T10 League.

Yuvraj Singh and Zaheer Khan made their debut in international cricket together under the leadership of Sourav Ganguly.

Yuvraj Singh (left) and Zaheer Khan during their heydays..

Retirement has more or less been a fun-filled ride so far for Yuvraj Singh. The former India southpaw called time on his international career last year, and since then has enjoyed plying his trade in various private leagues around the world.

Yuvraj Singh, who retired in June last year, spoke about how much of a challenge it was to play in the Abu Dhabi T10 League, given the speed at which the game is now played at. That didn’t stop the Punjab all-rounder having fun in the desert with former teammate Zaheer Khan.

The 38-year-old recounted the chat that he had with former Indian left-arm paceman before the two of them departed for Abu Dhabi.

Yuvraj Singh had turned out for the Maratha Arabians last year while Zaheer Khan donned the jersey of Delhi Bulls.

“(Before leaving for the tournament) Zaheer Khan said that he will be able to bowl two overs but then there were 10 overs to field as well,” Yuvraj Singh told Gaurav Kapur during a show on Oaktree Sports YouTube channel.

“I think he (Zaheer Khan) fielded just 5 overs in every match. He was like ‘I will bowl two overs, field for five but don't call me for batting’,” Yuvraj Singh said, when asked if the T10 format was easier for the bowlers than the retired batsmen.

Yuvraj Singh and Zaheer debuted together

Both made their ODI debut together in the Champions Trophy game against defending World Cup champions Australia.

Yuvraj Singh also said that he had a lot of fun at the Global T20 League in Canada last year.

“Its (retirement) been good actually. I have played some international leagues... had a lot of fun. I played in Canada and it was first time I was playing in front of the Punjabi community," Yuvraj Singh said.

“Then I played in the T10 league. We are getting older but the game is getting faster. I felt like this format is really difficult.

“In T20s you at least get few balls to get set but in T10, if there is one dot ball then there is pressure. You have to start swinging from second, third ball,” the Punjab southpaw said.

Yuvraj Singh also added in fun that his mind is still tuned to dive around in the field but the body of a 38-year-old is not accustomed to deal with that, adding that it might take a couple of people to help him stand up if he starts diving around!