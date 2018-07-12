Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Where are they now: India's 2002 Natwest Series final winning team 

Subramaniam TG
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
2.22K   //    12 Jul 2018, 11:21 IST

Indian Team - The NatWest Series final

As the Indian cricket team gets ready to take on England in the upcoming ODI series which begins on July 12, let’s rewind to 16 years ago when something memorable happened on the balcony of Lords.

On July 13, 2002, Team India led by Sourav Ganguly beat the odds and completed a memorable run-chase against a strong English side at the Home of Cricket.

Chasing 326 for victory, Mohammed Kaif and Yuvraj Singh, who were the youngsters in the side took India home with memorable innings from their side.

16 years hence, a lot has changed. Let’s take a look at where the Indian team from the 2002 final is now and how their lives have changed.

Virender Sehwag

NatWest Series ODI Final England v India

Virender Sehwag had got India off to a great start in the final of the Natwest Series in 2002 as he scored 45 in 49 deliveries. He put on a 100 run parternship along with Sourav Ganguly and set the tone.

Since then, Sehwag went on to play for more than a decade and was one of India’s best opening batsmen. He played a huge role in India’s victory in the 2011 World Cup.

After his retirement, he took up various coaching and mentoring roles in the IPL. He is also a renowned cricket commentator in Hindi and is extremely active on social media. He also opened a school in Haryana.

Sourav Ganguly

NatWest Series Final - England v India

Sourav Ganguly was the captain of the side back then and he was the one who ushered in a new dawn in Indian cricket in the 2000s. Opening the batting with Sehwag, Ganguly scored a quickfire 60 in the final. His shirt-waving moment in the balcony of Lords is still fresh in the minds of all cricket fans all over the world.

Since then, he led India to a lot of success all over the world. He was the captain of the side when they reached the World Cup final in 2003.

Currently, he is the President of the Cricket Association of Bengal. He is also one of the four members of the Indian Premier League's Governing Council.

Page 1 of 5 Next
England vs India 2018 India National Cricket Team Sachin Tendulkar Yuvraj Singh
Current India-England Combined T20I XI
RELATED STORY
ICC T20I Rankings: India climb up to No.2, Pakistan still...
RELATED STORY
SK Play of the Day: England's performance in the...
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 2018, 3rd T20I: Match in Pictures
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 2018, 1st T20I, Stats: Kohli, Dhoni...
RELATED STORY
SK Play of the Day: Hardik Pandya makes strong comeback...
RELATED STORY
India will fancy their chances against this English team,...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 5 reasons why England lost the...
RELATED STORY
"Batting means everything to him," says KL Rahul's...
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 3rd T20I: 5 Indian players who need to...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
1st IT20 | Tue, 03 Jul
ENG 159/8 (20.0 ov)
IND 163/2 (18.2 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd IT20 | Fri, 06 Jul
IND 148/5 (20.0 ov)
ENG 149/5 (19.4 ov)
England win by 5 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
3rd IT20 | Sun, 08 Jul
ENG 198/9 (20.0 ov)
IND 201/3 (18.4 ov)
India win by 7 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
1st ODI
ENG 223/7 (46.0 ov)
IND
LIVE
India won the toss and elected to bowl.
ENG VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul, 11:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
England v India Vitality IT20 Series 2018
England v India Royal London ODI Series 2018
India in England Tour Match 2018
Tri-Series in Zimbabwe 2018
Zimbabwe v Pakistan ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Global T20 Canada 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh ODI Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Test Series 2018
Vitality Physical Disability IT20 Tri-Series in England 2018
West Indies A in England Tour Matches 2018
India A v West Indies A Four-Day Series in England 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s ODI Series 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s Test Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
MCC Tri-Nation Series 2018
Netherlands v Nepal ODI Series 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us