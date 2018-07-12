Where are they now: India's 2002 Natwest Series final winning team

As the Indian cricket team gets ready to take on England in the upcoming ODI series which begins on July 12, let’s rewind to 16 years ago when something memorable happened on the balcony of Lords.

On July 13, 2002, Team India led by Sourav Ganguly beat the odds and completed a memorable run-chase against a strong English side at the Home of Cricket.

Chasing 326 for victory, Mohammed Kaif and Yuvraj Singh, who were the youngsters in the side took India home with memorable innings from their side.

16 years hence, a lot has changed. Let’s take a look at where the Indian team from the 2002 final is now and how their lives have changed.

Virender Sehwag

Virender Sehwag had got India off to a great start in the final of the Natwest Series in 2002 as he scored 45 in 49 deliveries. He put on a 100 run parternship along with Sourav Ganguly and set the tone.

Since then, Sehwag went on to play for more than a decade and was one of India’s best opening batsmen. He played a huge role in India’s victory in the 2011 World Cup.

After his retirement, he took up various coaching and mentoring roles in the IPL. He is also a renowned cricket commentator in Hindi and is extremely active on social media. He also opened a school in Haryana.

Sourav Ganguly

Sourav Ganguly was the captain of the side back then and he was the one who ushered in a new dawn in Indian cricket in the 2000s. Opening the batting with Sehwag, Ganguly scored a quickfire 60 in the final. His shirt-waving moment in the balcony of Lords is still fresh in the minds of all cricket fans all over the world.

Since then, he led India to a lot of success all over the world. He was the captain of the side when they reached the World Cup final in 2003.

Currently, he is the President of the Cricket Association of Bengal. He is also one of the four members of the Indian Premier League's Governing Council.