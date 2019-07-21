×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Where does Sri Lanka cricket go from here?

Vignesh Kumar
ANALYST
Feature
42   //    21 Jul 2019, 01:33 IST

A better than expected World Cup performance should not take away from domestic concerns
A better than expected World Cup performance should not take away from domestic concerns

Sri Lanka had a better than expected performance at the World Cup, but that is not saying much given that so little was expected of them following a poor few years of international performances.

Yet, the poor performances are only part of the malaise affecting Sri Lanka cricket. There has been a general sense of chaos, dysfunction, corruption and insecurity that started at the top of Sri Lanka's cricket administration and has slowly filtered down to the representative teams themselves.

The problems with Sri Lanka's cricket are multi-faceted: the excess of teams in domestic cricket spreading players too thin instead of focusing on talent, government interference in the form of the Sports Minister having to approve every squad selected, short-term decisions taken by the administrators to consolidate power rather than properly manage the sport, and most seriously of all, the creation of a toxic environment that had every person involved with Sri Lanka cricket constantly looking over their shoulders.

This sense of chaos filtered down to the team as well, with Sri Lanka cycling through different coaches, captains and squads in an effort to address their fall in the rankings and improve their standings. What they achieved was the opposite: players often playing under the thought of losing their place due to one poor performance, coaches going about their duties with excessive oversight, and captains not given enough confidence and support to run the team.

Angelo Mathews should have been leading Sri Lanka at the World Cup.
Angelo Mathews should have been leading Sri Lanka at the World Cup.

Angelo Mathews should have been leading Sri Lanka at the mega event. He was one of the few players that everyone in the team got along with, who put the team above all else, and who tried his best to keep Sri Lanka competitive. But the constant politicking from the board and reshuffling of the selectors and coaches meant that he did not get the ideal level of support that he should have gotten from his superiors; the pressures of the job forced him to give up thoughts of leading Sri Lanka ever again.

This is not meant as a slight to Dimuth Karunaratne, who led Sri Lanka admirably at the tournament.

Former coach Graham Ford was appointed due to his proven track record working with younger players and positive impressions from his previous stint as coach of Sri Lanka. But it cannot be said that he had the best players available to him at any time, because the selectors prioritized short-term fixes over long-term ones.

A poor tour of South Africa culminated in the appointment of a manager to oversee Ford, which Ford felt was encroaching upon his role as coach and led to him stepping down.

Advertisement

Chandika Hathurusingha was appointed to provide stability and confidence to his players, and he arrived on the back of a good tenure as Bangladesh head coach. While he erred in alienating Angelo Mathews following their exit from the Asia Cup last year, he has shown glimpses of what he can help Sri Lanka achieve if given the space and freedom to implement his vision.

But a new selection committee and management curtailed his powers, and reports now suggest that his resignation has been demanded following a poor few months in charge - which will only lead Sri Lanka into further chaos.

Why would anyone want to coach Sri Lanka now?
Why would anyone want to coach Sri Lanka now?

Sri Lanka is the country that gave cricket four of the best international bowlers in Muttiah Muralitharan, Chaminda Vaas, Lasith Malinga and Rangana Herath. It gave cricket an exceptional batsman and fine orator in Kumar Sangakkara, and one of the best tacticians in Mahela Jayawardene. And despite all the chaos, Sri Lanka is still finding exceptional talent.

The likes of Kusal Mendis, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Perera, Dinesh Chandimal, Dimuth Karunaratne, Lasith Ambuldeniya, Vishwa Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dushmanta Chameera, Suranga Lakmal, Thisara Perera and Mathews himself have shown that there is talent in Sri Lanka that can make the team a competitive force in international cricket once again if properly guided and managed.

But that would require giving them the space and freedom to go about their work. To not drop them after one poor series, but to stick with them and give them confidence. To not interfere in selection decisions, and to not impede the responsibilities of the coaches.

It would require properly managing the game in Sri Lanka itself - creating more competitive structures and better pitches that suit all kinds of bowlers, and governing in the best interests of the game itself rather than in the best interests of the administrators.

It would require taking decisions that will help the long term growth of the game. It would require enduring a few years of pain and poor performances en route to better ones.

It would require taking a series of harsh decisions now if Sri Lanka are to avoid irrelevance in the future.

Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 Sri Lanka Cricket Angelo Mathews Lasith Malinga
Advertisement
World Cup Review 2019: Sri Lanka
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Why the tournament needed the England-Sri Lanka classic
RELATED STORY
Live Cricket Score: World Cup Live Cricket Score, Ball by Ball Commentary, Scorecard | India Vs Sri Lanka
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Match 7, Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Match Prediction: Who will win today's match?
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Angelo Mathews, Lasith Malinga star for Sri Lanka in shock upset against England
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Sri Lanka Vs South Africa: Predicted Playing 11 and Key Players for Sri Lanka
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, India vs Sri Lanka: 5 Sri Lankan players to watch out for
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Cricket officials to emerge from Sri Lanka
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Analysis of Sri Lanka's campaign
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Match 3, New Zealand vs Sri Lanka: Why Sri Lanka will win the match
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May
ENG 311/8 (50.0 ov)
RSA 207/10 (39.5 ov)
England won by 104 runs
ENG VS RSA live score
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May
PAK 105/10 (21.4 ov)
WI 108/3 (13.4 ov)
West Indies won by 7 wickets
PAK VS WI live score
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun
SL 136/10 (29.2 ov)
NZ 137/0 (16.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 10 wickets
SL VS NZ live score
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun
AFG 207/10 (38.2 ov)
AUS 209/3 (34.5 ov)
Australia won by 7 wickets
AFG VS AUS live score
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun
BAN 330/6 (50.0 ov)
RSA 309/8 (50.0 ov)
Bangladesh won by 21 runs
BAN VS RSA live score
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun
PAK 348/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 334/9 (50.0 ov)
Pakistan won by 14 runs
PAK VS ENG live score
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun
SL 201/10 (36.5 ov)
AFG 152/10 (32.4 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 34 runs (DLS Method)
SL VS AFG live score
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun
RSA 227/9 (50.0 ov)
IND 230/4 (47.3 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
RSA VS IND live score
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun
BAN 244/10 (49.2 ov)
NZ 248/8 (47.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 2 wickets
BAN VS NZ live score
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun
AUS 288/10 (49.0 ov)
WI 273/9 (50.0 ov)
Australia won by 15 runs
AUS VS WI live score
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun
PAK
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
PAK VS SL live score
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun
ENG 386/6 (50.0 ov)
BAN 280/10 (48.5 ov)
England won by 106 runs
ENG VS BAN live score
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun
AFG 172/10 (41.1 ov)
NZ 173/3 (32.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 7 wickets
AFG VS NZ live score
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun
IND 352/5 (50.0 ov)
AUS 316/10 (50.0 ov)
India won by 36 runs
IND VS AUS live score
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun
RSA 29/2 (7.3 ov)
WI
No Result
RSA VS WI live score
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun
BAN
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
BAN VS SL live score
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun
AUS 307/10 (49.0 ov)
PAK 266/10 (45.4 ov)
Australia won by 41 runs
AUS VS PAK live score
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun
IND
NZ
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
IND VS NZ live score
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun
WI 212/10 (44.4 ov)
ENG 213/2 (33.1 ov)
England won by 8 wickets
WI VS ENG live score
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun
AUS 334/7 (50.0 ov)
SL 247/10 (45.5 ov)
Australia won by 87 runs
AUS VS SL live score
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun
AFG 125/10 (34.1 ov)
RSA 131/1 (28.4 ov)
South Africa won by 9 wickets
AFG VS RSA live score
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun
IND 336/5 (50.0 ov)
PAK 212/6 (40.0 ov)
India won by 89 runs (DLS Method)
IND VS PAK live score
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun
WI 321/8 (50.0 ov)
BAN 322/3 (41.3 ov)
Bangladesh won by 7 wickets
WI VS BAN live score
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun
ENG 397/6 (50.0 ov)
AFG 247/8 (50.0 ov)
England won by 150 runs
ENG VS AFG live score
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun
RSA 241/6 (49.0 ov)
NZ 245/6 (48.3 ov)
New Zealand won by 4 wickets
RSA VS NZ live score
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun
AUS 381/5 (50.0 ov)
BAN 333/8 (50.0 ov)
Australia won by 48 runs
AUS VS BAN live score
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun
SL 232/9 (50.0 ov)
ENG 212/10 (47.0 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 20 runs
SL VS ENG live score
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun
IND 224/8 (50.0 ov)
AFG 213/10 (49.5 ov)
India won by 11 runs
IND VS AFG live score
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun
NZ 291/8 (50.0 ov)
WI 286/10 (49.0 ov)
New Zealand won by 5 runs
NZ VS WI live score
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun
PAK 308/7 (50.0 ov)
RSA 259/9 (50.0 ov)
Pakistan won by 49 runs
PAK VS RSA live score
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun
BAN 262/7 (50.0 ov)
AFG 200/10 (47.0 ov)
Bangladesh won by 62 runs
BAN VS AFG live score
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun
AUS 285/7 (50.0 ov)
ENG 221/10 (44.4 ov)
Australia won by 64 runs
AUS VS ENG live score
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun
NZ 237/6 (50.0 ov)
PAK 241/4 (49.1 ov)
Pakistan won by 6 wickets
NZ VS PAK live score
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun
IND 268/7 (50.0 ov)
WI 143/10 (34.2 ov)
India won by 125 runs
IND VS WI live score
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun
SL 203/10 (49.3 ov)
RSA 206/1 (37.2 ov)
South Africa won by 9 wickets
SL VS RSA live score
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun
AFG 227/9 (50.0 ov)
PAK 230/7 (49.4 ov)
Pakistan won by 3 wickets
AFG VS PAK live score
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun
AUS 243/9 (50.0 ov)
NZ 157/10 (43.4 ov)
Australia won by 86 runs
AUS VS NZ live score
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun
ENG 337/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 306/5 (50.0 ov)
England won by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul
SL 338/6 (50.0 ov)
WI 315/9 (50.0 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 23 runs
SL VS WI live score
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul
IND 314/9 (50.0 ov)
BAN 286/10 (48.0 ov)
India won by 28 runs
IND VS BAN live score
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul
ENG 305/8 (50.0 ov)
NZ 186/10 (45.0 ov)
England won by 119 runs
ENG VS NZ live score
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul
WI 311/6 (50.0 ov)
AFG 288/10 (50.0 ov)
West Indies won by 23 runs
WI VS AFG live score
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul
PAK 315/9 (50.0 ov)
BAN 221/10 (44.1 ov)
Pakistan won by 94 runs
PAK VS BAN live score
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul
SL 264/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 265/3 (43.3 ov)
India won by 7 wickets
SL VS IND live score
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul
RSA 325/6 (50.0 ov)
AUS 315/10 (49.5 ov)
South Africa won by 10 runs
RSA VS AUS live score
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul
NZ 239/8 (50.0 ov)
IND 221/10 (49.3 ov)
New Zealand won by 18 runs
NZ VS IND live score
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul
AUS 223/10 (49.0 ov)
ENG 226/2 (32.1 ov)
England won by 8 wickets
AUS VS ENG live score
Final | Sun, 14 Jul
NZ 241/8 & 15/1 (1.0 ov)
ENG 241/10 & 15/0 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (England won the one-over eliminator)
NZ VS ENG live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
India in West Indies 2019
Bangladesh in Sri Lanka 2019
Australia in England 2019
New Zealand in Sri Lanka 2019
Ireland in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Under 19 Warm-ups in England 2019
English County Championship Division Two
Under 19 Tri-Series 2019 in England
English Domestic Twenty20 Competition
European Cricket League
United Arab Emirates in Netherlands 2019
Tri-Series in Scotland 2019
English County Championship Division One
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us