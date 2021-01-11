Where does Hanuma Vihari's knock rank in Test cricket?

Hanuma Vihari is putting on a defense masterclass at the SCG to try and save the Test match for India. Coming into the crease after the fall of Rishabh Pant, he has dropped anchor and is batting on 15 runs off 147 balls (12:17 PM IST).

The hamstring injury he copped is hindering him from taking quick singles. This has also affected his strike rate.

India still has to bat out 6 overs to secure a draw. There were more than 52 overs to be negotiated when Hanuma Vihari had come into bat. The strong grit and determination displayed by the youngster has proved to be critical in the situation where India find themselves in.

This innings by Hanuma Vihari is one of the slowest innings that has ever been witnessed in the history of Test cricket. But is this the slowest ever? Let us take a look at the stats.

Where does Hanuma Vihari’s knock rank?

Yashpal Sharma

Among the knocks of minimum 100 balls played by Indian batsmen, Hanuma Vihar’s innings at the SCG has the lowest strike rate. The previous slowest was the one played by Yashpal Sharma at the Adelaide Oval in 1981.

Yashpal Sharma scored 13 runs from 157 balls against Australia, spending 169 minutes at the crease. Chasing 331 in the fourth innings, India managed to scrape out a draw with the scoreboard reading 135/8 at the end of 75 overs.

The slowest innings of minimum 100 balls ever by a batsman came at this very venue. England’s John Murray came out with a strapped up shoulder and braved out 100 balls in the third innings to score 3*. However, his attempt was not enough to save the match for England as the hosts bundled them out for 104 and won the match by 8 wickets.