What's next for Scott Boland in the baggy green?

The rise of Scott Boland as an ever-dependable and consistent fast bowler will not be lost on the Australian selectors ahead of three tours to the sub-continent.

Boland has made it nearly impossible to be left out of the Australian Test team after his heroics in the recently concluded Ashes. At the same time, it will be difficult to break into a pace-bowling lineup housing a fit Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins.

The 32-year-old can be confident in his ability to make an impact in any condition, having seemingly risen to the position of Australia's fourth pacer, ahead of Michael Neser and Jhye Richardson.

Boland's current form demands his inclusion in the Australian squad which is set to tour Pakistan in March. He was the third-highest wicket-taker in the Ashes series, claiming a total of 18 scalps. His Test bowling average currently reads 9.55!

On his Test debut, his incredible figures of 7/6 caused England to collapse in a heap for 68 on Day 3 of the third Test, fast-tracking an inevitable Ashes victory for Australia.

After bolting into the side and making seriously handy contributions, Boland's form has come at the right time as selectors mull which pace bowlers to take to Pakistan.

Recent Test history suggests pace bowling will be a critical element of the series, meaning the squad's fourth seamer is destined to make an impact. Opting for a three-man pace attack would also be advantageous for Australia.

Since Pakistan recommenced hosting Test cricket in 2019, they have played host to five Test matches. In those five matches, fast bowlers have taken 89 wickets (at an average of just below 30), compared to 48 wickets taken by spinners (at just below 40).

Those average figures are balanced by the aggregate total of overs bowled across the five matches, with 60 percent owing to pacers. Pacers also had a higher strike rate than spinners.

With three Tests scheduled in quick succession, the old adage of "rest and rotation" among fast bowlers may be called upon. Boland has undoubtedly put his hand up as the candidate to chop out and play at least one Test on the tour.

His workhorse attitude and relentless accuracy are traits that are destined for success in any country.

On less responsive pitches, his pace may pose a problem, leaving the door open for Jhye Richardson. But his proven endurance, strength and exaggerated movement both ways will be put to good use when the ball starts to reverse swing.

He gives batters nothing by way of line and length, proving to be immensely difficult to play.

Australia's tour of Pakistan schedule:

1st Test: Karachi (March 3-7)

2nd Test: Rawalpindi (March 12-16)

3rd Test: Lahore (March 21-25)

3 ODIs in Lahore (March 29, March 31, April 2)

1 T20I in Lahore (April 5).

Australia are expected to then tour Sri Lanka mid-year before another trip to Asia to face India next summer.

