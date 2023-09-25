Which three India batters have hit four consecutive sixes in an over in ODIs?

Suryakumar Yadav achieved a magnificent feat in the 2nd ODI against Australia on Sunday (September 24) in Indore by hitting four consecutive sixes in a single over. Australian all-rounder Cameron Green bore the brunt of his assault. Interstingly, Surya and Green are teammates for the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the IPL.

Ahead of this series, there were many question marks about Suryakumar Yadav's selection in the 15-man Indian World Cup squad due to his dismal run in ODIs this year. However, the team management continued to back him, considering his immense potential. He repaid their faith in the ongoing series by hitting two half-centuries in as many games.

After a responsible knock in the first ODI, Suryakumar showed his aggressive avatar on Sunday with a blazing knock to finish the innings on a strong note.

During his knock, he achieved a special feat of hitting four consecutive sixes in an over, which has been done by only two other Indians in the past. Let's have a look at these knocks.

#3 Suryakumar Yadav vs Cameron Green, 2023

Suryakumar Yadav began watchfully initially as he scored only four runs in nine balls. He then decided to unleash his beast avatar in the 44th over of the first innings, hitting sixes off the first four balls bowled by Green.

Surya was looking in ominous touch and many anticipated two more sixes in the over. However, Cameron Green held his nerves under pressure and delivered a decent delivery out of Suryakumar Yadav's hitting range to give away one run in the next ball.

The flamboyant batter ended up with a score of 72* (37) and powered India to a massive total of 399/5.

#2 Rohit Sharma vs Suranga Lakmal, 2017

The current Indian captain was the second Indian batter to hit four consecutive sixes in an over in ODI cricket. He did so in 2017 during a home series against Sri Lanka in Mohali. Pacer Suranga Lakmal was on the receiving end of Rohit's assault in this contest.

Indian batting line-up was under pressure going into this game as Sri Lanka bundled them cheaply for 112 in the previous ODI and won comfortably. Rohit Sharma led the side from the front in this game with a stunning double century, his third in ODI cricket.

Rohit was unstoppable after he crossed 100 in this contest. He did not spare Sri Lanka's experienced pacer Suranga Lakmal, as he smashed him for four sixes in the 44th over from second to fifth deliveries. Lakmal also bowled a wide in between after the first six.

Rohit's scintillating knock helped India reach 392/4 in the first innings. His side went on to win the match easily by 141 runs and made a roaring comeback in the series.

#1 Zaheer Khan vs Henry Olonga, 2000

Surprisingly, frontline pacer Zaheer Khan was the first Indian to hit four consecutive sixes in an over in ODIs. The left-arm pacer did so way back in 2000 against Zimbabwe bowler Henry Olonga in the 3rd ODI of the home series at Barkatullah Khan Stadium in Jodhpur.

Zaheer Khan (32* in 11 balls) provided a blazing finish to India's innings by hitting sixes in the last four balls of the first innings, lifting his side from 258/8 to 283/8. However, India lost the game despite Khan's batting heroics as Zimbabwe chased down the target in the final over and won the match by a wicket.