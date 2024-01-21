Who is Adarsh Singh? 5 interesting facts about India opener who won POTM vs Bangladesh in 2024 U19 World Cup 

The U-19 Indian team kicked off their U-19 ODI World Cup 2024 campaign with a resounding win over Bangladesh. Despite getting challenged on all fronts, the Men in Blue came out victorious by 84 runs at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein on Saturday, January 20.

Defending 252, the Indian bowlers continuously kept the Bangladeshi batters under pressure. They regularly chipped in wickets at regular junctures and bundled them out for 167 runs.

Left-arm spinner Saumy Pandey was the pick of the bowlers, with a marvellous spell of 4/24 after 9.5 overs. While India clinched the match comfortably at the end, it wasn't all rosy initially.

The Indian team lost two wickets inside the first eight overs and were struggling at 31/2 in the first innings. However, Adarsh Singh, who opened the innings, held his fort and bide his time before getting India's innings to move on.

Adarsh was involved in a match-changing 116-run partnership with skipper Uday Saharan (64). Despite the Bangladeshi pacers having their say with the new ball, Adarsh kept respecting the good deliveries and constantly put away the bad balls before reaching his incredible half-century in 67 balls.

The left-hander played some exquisite strokes en route to his innings and made a solid 76, which also earned him the Player of the Match award. In some testing conditions, Adarsh exhibited great application and showcased why he is considered a rising star for India.

#5 His family supported him despite some financial struggles

Hailing from Kanpur, Adarsh Singh saw financial struggles in his childhood and teenage years. During the lockdown in 2020, Adarsh's father and his elder brother, Ankit, lost their jobs.

For some period of time, the sole breadwinner in their family was Adarsh's mother (Manju Lata Singh), who worked at Anganwadi, a rural childcare centre.

So that their budding cricketer continues to focus on his game, the family even sold some of their own land as a sacrifice for Adarsh. While selling the plot wasn't welcomed by their relatives, Adarsh's family did all they could in order to fulfil their son's cricketing dream.

#4 Won the Quadrangular U-19 series with India U-19 A

Consistent performances in junior level cricket, earned Adarsh Singh a call-up to the Indian U-19 A squad. He featured in a Quadrangular U-19 series against India U-19 B, Bangladesh U-19 and England U-19.

Adarsh opened the batting for India U-19 A side and had a decent series. The southpaw scored two half-centuries up the order and mustered a total of 261 runs at an average of 37.29.

The India U-19 A side made their way to the summit clash of the series and beat the Indian U-19 B side in Vijaywada in November, 2022.

#3 Adarsh scored 62 vs Pakistan U-19 in the U-19 Asia Cup

In a high-pressure encounter between India U-19 and Pakistan U-19, Adarsh shone brilliantly for his side. During the U-19 Asia Cup game in Dubai, the Indian opener top-scored for his team with a superb half-century.

Adarsh hammered four fours and a solitary maximum to make 62 off 81 and helped India U-19 to score 259 in their 50 overs.

Unfortunately for his side, Pakistan U-19 comfortably chased down the total with eight wickets and three overs in hand.

#2 Scored 434 runs in the Cooch Behar Trophy 2022/23

The Cooch Behar Trophy is India's national four-day annual cricket tournament for under-19 players. Adarsh represented Bihar U-19 in the tournament and enjoyed a brilliant campaign.

Although his side failed to make it to the playoffs, Adarsh's bat did the talking as he hammered 434 runs at an average of 54.25 across nine innings and five matches. He notched up three half-centuries and a century in that process.

#1 Adarsh was the highest run-getter in the most recent U-19 tri series

As a preparatory series ahead of the U-19 ODI World Cup, Team India U-19 side toured South Africa for a tri-nation series against South Africa U-19 and Afghanistan U-19.

The Men in Blue remained unbeaten in the entire series but was unfortunate that the final was washed out due to continuous rain.

For India, Adarsh Singh was simply sensational. The 18-year-old started off the series with a remarkable 112* against Afghanistan U-19. That innings earned him the Player of the Match.

In the next two games, Adarsh smashed two more half-centuries and ended up the series as the highest run-getter with 230 runs at an average of 230.0 and at a great strike rate of 106.48.

