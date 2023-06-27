Who is Andhra Pradesh’s Teja Nidamanuru? 5 things about Dutch batter who scored 111 vs WI in WC 2023 Qualifiers

Teja Nidamanuru played a match-winning knock of 111 runs for the Netherlands in their recently-concluded 2023 World Cup Qualifiers group stage match against West Indies. His century ensured that the Dutch team did not lose the game despite conceding 374 runs in the first innings.

Chasing 375 runs to win the match, the Netherlands were 128/3 in the 22nd over when Teja Nidamanuru joined Bas de Leede in the middle. Nidamanuru remained in the middle till the 46th over, scoring 111 runs off 76 deliveries, hitting 11 fours and three sixes.

He stitched up a crucial 143-run partnership with captain Scott Edwards which helped the Netherlands tie the match and then win it in a Super Over. In this listicle now, we will look at the five things you should know about one of the architects of the Netherlands' famous win in Harare, Teja Nidamanuru.

#1 Teja Nidamanuru was born in Vijayawada

As his name hints, Teja Nidamanuru was born in India. His hometown is Vijayawada of Andhra Pradesh. He was born on August 22, 1994, and his full name is Anil Teja Nidamanuru.

He moved to New Zealand with his family when he was quite young. Teja loved cricket and even represented Auckland at the domestic level, but he could not break into the New Zealand team.

#2 Teja moved to the Netherlands for his job

Teja's journey from India to the Netherlands was via New Zealand. He completed his education in New Zealand and got a job in the Dutch nation. His love for cricket was always there, and so he joined a club named Kampong in Utrecht.

Soon after, the all-rounder rose up the ranks in Netherlands cricket and finally received a call-up to the national team.

#3 Teja Nidamanuru played with Tim David in England

Tim David is one of the most popular cricketers in T20 leagues right now. He has performed well in multiple T20 competitions across the world and is now a member of the Australian cricket team.

#TimDavidfacts twitter.com/aidybidd/statu… Aden @aidybidd matchcentre.kncb.nl/player/1139454… even this guys club stats this season don't suggest an ODI 40odd not out @ajarrodkimber great stats finding. matchcentre.kncb.nl/player/1139454… even this guys club stats this season don't suggest an ODI 40odd not out @ajarrodkimber great stats finding. Teja Nidamanuru just made an ODI 50 v WI, these are his early season club scores.He also once played for Northern Universities Student Club Community Cricketers Elite with Tim David Teja Nidamanuru just made an ODI 50 v WI, these are his early season club scores. He also once played for Northern Universities Student Club Community Cricketers Elite with Tim David#TimDavidfacts twitter.com/aidybidd/statu…

David was with Teja Nidamanuru at the club level in England. They played together for the Northern Universities Student Club Community Cricketers Elite.

#4 Teja smashed a 50 on ODI debut against West Indies

Teja loves playing against the West Indies. Before his century against the Men in Maroon in CWC Qualifiers, Teja smacked an unbeaten half-ton on debut against West Indies.

He received his debut cap on May 31 last year at Amstelveen. Coming out to bat at number six, Teja scored 58 runs off 51 balls to help Netherlands score 240/7 in 45 overs. Although the Dutch team lost the match, Teja impressed the fans with his three fours and two sixes.

#5 He recently broke Glenn Maxwell and Abdul Razzaq's record

Netherlands played a three-match CWC Super League series against Zimbabwe just before the Qualifiers. In the first ODI of that series, Teja scored an unbeaten 96-ball 110 while batting at number seven to help the Dutch side chase a 250-run target with three wickets in hand.

- 111 (76) vs 🏝️ while chasing 375 Teja Nidamanuru match winning centuries:-- 110*(96) vswhile chasing 250 and64/5- 111 (76) vs 🏝️ while chasing 375 Teja Nidamanuru match winning centuries:-- 110*(96) vs 🇿🇼 while chasing 250 and 🇳🇱 64/5- 111 (76) vs 🏝️ while chasing 375 https://t.co/WvjluXQCpS

Courtesy of that performance, Teja overtook Glenn Maxwell and Abdul Razzaq on the list of players with the highest individual ODI score in successful run chases while batting at number seven or below. The overall record belongs to Michael Bracewell of New Zealand for his 127-run knock against Ireland earlier this year.

