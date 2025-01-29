Who is Gongadi Trisha? 5 interesting facts about India all-rounder who scored 110 and took 3 wickets in Women's U19 T20 World Cup clash vs Scotland

Gongadi Trisha grabbed the headlines with her fantastic performance in the ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup clash against Scotland Women. Playing for India Women, the 19-year-old scored a brilliant 59-ball 110* while opening the batting in Kuala Lumpur. She followed it up with a three-wicket haul to guide India Women to a win.

India Women posted 208/1 on the board in 20 overs, thanks to a century from Gongadi Trisha. Chasing 209, Scotland Women lost all their wickets for just 58 runs in 14 overs. Trisha bowled two overs, conceding six runs and picking up three wickets. Her victims were Maisie Maceira, Mollie Parker and Kirsty McColl.

Unsurprisingly, Trisha won the Player of the Match award for her all-round brilliance. Before she makes it to the senior Indian team, here's a list of five things to know about India Women's U-19 team's newest match-winner.

#1 Gongadi Trisha hails from Telangana

Telangana has given many top cricketing talents to India. G Trisha's name has joined that list after the match between India and Scotland in the ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025.

Trisha was born on December 15, 2005 in Badrachalam, Telangana. At the time of writing, she is 19 years and 45 days old.

#2 Gongadi Trisha scored a half-century in the U-19 Women's Asia Cup 2024 final

Trisha seems to be a big-match player. The Indian opener scored a half-century in the U-19 Women's Asia Cup 2024 final against Bangladesh Women on December 22 in Kuala Lumpur.

Opening the innings for India, Trisha scored 52 runs from 47 deliveries. She smashed five fours and two sixes. India won that game by 41 runs, and Trisha was adjudged the Player of the Match.

#3 Brian Lara felicitated her at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium

In one of the biggest moments of Trisha's life so far, West Indies legend Brian Lara felicitated her because she was a part of India's U-19 World T20 Cup-winning team in 2023. Lara was the SunRisers Hyderabad's coach at that time.

Ahead of an IPL game between the SunRisers Hyderabad and the Lucknow Super Giants in Hyderabad, Lara felicitated Trisha and said:

"It is wonderful to see your dream fulfilled representing India in a World Cup. I too had similar dreams. Best wishes to you."

Trisha mentioned that she was grateful for the moment. She added that she never dreamt of having such an experience in her career.

#4 Her father played a huge role in her journey

There was a time when parents were against allowing their kids to make a career in sports. However, things have changed now, and parents even go out of their way to ensure their kids have the best facilities available to become successful athletes.

Sharing how her father GV Rami Reddy has played a big role in her success, Trisha was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo:

“I came to know cricket through my dad at a time when I could barely tell what cricket was. Maybe it’s only as I grow older that I’ll be able to fully appreciate my dad’s contribution in my life and cricket, all the sacrifices he’s made for me, the direction he’s given my life."

Gongadi Trisha further mentioned that it was her father's planning that helped her achieve success in cricket. She started playing with a plastic bat before switching to a professional cricket kit.

#5 Gongadi Trisha's role model

Trisha has grown up idolizing former Indian women's team captain Mithali Raj. Sharing the details of how Raj has had an impact on her, Trisha told ESPNCricinfo:

"Like for many others, she's been a role model for me too, and I have been quite lucky to get advice from her whenever she visits the academy."

Notably, when Gongadi Trisha made her domestic cricket debut for Hyderabad, she ended up bowling to Mithali Raj, who was playing for Railways. It will be interesting to see if Trisha can match her idol's achievements in the future.

