5 Indian players with the most Man of the Match awards

Yuvraj Singh receiving an award

At times, a batsman who scores a half-century is more impactful than a batsman who scores a century. A quickfire 40 is more valuable than run a ball 80. Quality of knock matters more than the quantity and the same is true for bowlers. Often, such kind of performance is rewarded through Man of the Mmatch awards.

There have been some great Indian players in ODIs and they have received many such awards. To measure the impact a player had on the game of cricket during his career, the Man of the Match award is a very good metric. To end the distortion caused by more number of matches played by an individual, one can look at- the number of matches per Man of the Match award.

Let us take a look at the above-mentioned metric for 5 Indian players, who received the most number of man of the match awards for India during ODIs.

1# Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar has been one of the biggest match winners for India

The great Sachin Tendulkar played 463 ODIs during his career and he has received the Man of the Match award 62 times. This translates into 7.4 matches per Man of the Match award.

#2 Sourav Ganguly

Dada was a great opening batsman for India in ODI's

Arguably, the greatest Indian captain ever, Saurav Ganguly played 311 ODIs during his career and he has received the Man of the Match award 31 times. This translates into 10.0 matches per Man of the Match award.

#3 Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli has been one of the best

One of the modern-day greats, Virat Kohli has played 211 ODIs so far and he has received the Man of the Match award 28 times. This translates into 7.5 matches per Man of the Match award.

#4 Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj Singh is an ODI great

Man of the tournament during India's world cup winning campaign in 2011, Yuvraj Singh has played 304 ODI's so far and he has received the Man of the Match award 27 times. This translates into 11.2 matches per Man of the Match award.

