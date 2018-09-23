Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 Indian players with the most Man of the Match awards

Sachin Arora
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.45K   //    23 Sep 2018, 12:58 IST

India v West Indies: Group B - 2011 ICC World Cup
Yuvraj Singh receiving an award

At times, a batsman who scores a half-century is more impactful than a batsman who scores a century. A quickfire 40 is more valuable than run a ball 80. Quality of knock matters more than the quantity and the same is true for bowlers. Often, such kind of performance is rewarded through Man of the Mmatch awards.

There have been some great Indian players in ODIs and they have received many such awards. To measure the impact a player had on the game of cricket during his career, the Man of the Match award is a very good metric. To end the distortion caused by more number of matches played by an individual, one can look at- the number of matches per Man of the Match award.

Let us take a look at the above-mentioned metric for 5 Indian players, who received the most number of man of the match awards for India during ODIs.

1# Sachin Tendulkar

India v Pakistan - ICC Champions Trophy
Sachin Tendulkar has been one of the biggest match winners for India

The great Sachin Tendulkar played 463 ODIs during his career and he has received the Man of the Match award 62 times. This translates into 7.4 matches per Man of the Match award.

#2 Sourav Ganguly

England v India: 2nd Investec Test - Day Four
Dada was a great opening batsman for India in ODI's

Arguably, the greatest Indian captain ever, Saurav Ganguly played 311 ODIs during his career and he has received the Man of the Match award 31 times. This translates into 10.0 matches per Man of the Match award.

#3 Virat Kohli

England v India: Specsavers 1st Test - Day Five
Virat Kohli has been one of the best

One of the modern-day greats, Virat Kohli has played 211 ODIs so far and he has received the Man of the Match award 28 times. This translates into 7.5 matches per Man of the Match award.

#4 Yuvraj Singh

ICC World Twenty20 India 2016:  India v Australia
Yuvraj Singh is an ODI great

Man of the tournament during India's world cup winning campaign in 2011, Yuvraj Singh has played 304 ODI's so far and he has received the Man of the Match award 27 times. This translates into 11.2 matches per Man of the Match award.

1 / 2 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Asia Cup 2018 Indian Cricket Team Sachin Tendulkar Yuvraj Singh
Sachin Arora
ANALYST
a chartered accountant, a theatre actor and a former club cricketer who still believes that test cricket is the only form of cricket which will survive the test of time. A keen follower of other sports and Indian athletes. A movie buff and an ardent fan of anybody who acts well which I believe is a rare commodity.
3 Cricketers who bagged Man of the Match award on their...
RELATED STORY
5 Indian batsmen who became specialists in just one...
RELATED STORY
5 famous cricketers who scored a hundred and picked up 4...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: India's 5 most important players in the...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 fielders currently in Indian Cricket
RELATED STORY
5 Grounds which have hosted the most number of ODI matches
RELATED STORY
Remembering the great Sachin Tendulkar-Virat Kohli...
RELATED STORY
Top 3 Most Memorable Matches in Asia Cup in the Last Decade
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: 5 Indian players who are likely to miss...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: 3 Indian players who deserve a chance to...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Asia Cup 2018
Match 1 | Sat, 15 Sep
BAN 261/10 (49.3 ov)
SL 124/10 (35.2 ov)
Bangladesh win by 137 runs
BAN VS SL live score
Match 2 | Sun, 16 Sep
HK 116/10 (37.1 ov)
PAK 120/2 (23.4 ov)
Pakistan win by 8 wickets
HK VS PAK live score
Match 3 | Mon, 17 Sep
AFG 249/10 (50.0 ov)
SL 158/10 (41.2 ov)
Afghanistan win by 91 runs
AFG VS SL live score
Match 4 | Tue, 18 Sep
IND 285/7 (50.0 ov)
HK 259/8 (50.0 ov)
India win by 26 runs
IND VS HK live score
Match 5 | Wed, 19 Sep
PAK 162/10 (43.1 ov)
IND 164/2 (29.0 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
PAK VS IND live score
Match 6 | Thu, 20 Sep
AFG 255/7 (50.0 ov)
BAN 119/10 (42.1 ov)
Afghanistan win by 136 runs
AFG VS BAN live score
Super Four Match 1 | Fri, 21 Sep
BAN 173/10 (49.1 ov)
IND 174/3 (36.2 ov)
India win by 7 wickets
BAN VS IND live score
Super Four Match 2 | Fri, 21 Sep
AFG 257/6 (50.0 ov)
PAK 258/7 (49.3 ov)
Pakistan win by 3 wickets
AFG VS PAK live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Asia Cup 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us