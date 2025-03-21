Who is Hasan Nawaz? 5 interesting facts about Pakistan batter who scored 105* in NZ vs PAK 2025 3rd T20I

Hasan Nawaz guided Pakistan to a memorable win in the third T20I of their ongoing series against New Zealand. The rising star smashed an unbeaten century in the second innings to help the Men in Green chase down a 205-run target with 24 balls to spare.

The T20I series against New Zealand marks the beginning of a new era in Pakistan cricket. After the debacle in 2024 T20 World Cup, new skipper Salman Agha promised that the Men in Green will play fearless cricket under him.

Pakistan proved their captain right by pulling off one of their biggest successful run-chases in T20I cricket history. Opening batter Hasan Nawaz was the architect of the win as he scored 105 runs off 45 balls, hitting 10 fours and seven sixes. Here's a look at some interesting things to know about Nawaz:

#1 Hasan Nawaz is just 22 years old

The new era of Pakistan cricket has truly begun as youngsters are getting opportunities to play instead of out-of-form senior players. Hasan Nawaz, born on August 21, 2002, is one of the youngsters Pakistan picked for the ongoing series.

Nawaz made his T20I debut on March 16, in the first game of the series. He got out for a duck in the first as well as the second game. Still, Pakistan backed him, and he responded with a century in the third match.

#2 Hasan Nawaz had never scored a hundred in T20 cricket before

Prior to his T20I debut for Pakistan, Nawaz played domestic cricket for Islamabad Region. He also turned up for the Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League.

In all, Nawaz played 21 T20s before his T20I debut, scoring 492 runs, including two half-centuries. His highest score was 74, but now, that has changed to 105*.

#3 Hasan Nawaz can also bowl medium pace

Nawaz's presence will give Pakistan captain Salman Agha more options in the bowling department as well. The 22-year-old can bowl right-arm medium pace. He has two wickets to his name in List-A matches.

Nawaz has bowled only two overs in his T20 career. It will be interesting to see if he gets an opportunity to bowl in the T20I arena.

#4 Hasan Nawaz is the 1st international cricketer from Layyah

Ahead of his T20I debut against New Zealand, Pakistan Cricket shared a special video featuring Nawaz. In that clip, Nawaz mentioned that he hails from Layyah city of Punjab province in Pakistan.

As per Nawaz, no one from his region has played international cricket before. He mentioned that there have not been too many first-class cricketers as well from Layyah.

#5 Hasan Nawaz would give his pocket money to his villagers to bowl to him

In the same video, Nawaz disclosed that he received 100 to 150 rupees as pocket money during his childhood days. At that time, he was so passionate about cricket that he would pay that money to his villagers and ask them to bowl to him.

The same passion has helped Nawaz become an international cricketer. He now holds the record for the fastest T20I century by a Pakistani batter.

