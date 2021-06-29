Who is India's richest cricketer?

Athletes and their net worth are always a topic of intrigue, and it's hardly a surprise when it comes to cricket players and their wealth.

In 2020, Indian skipper Virat Kohli made headlines after he was listed by Forbes as one of the highest-paid athletes. With total earnings of USD 26 million (1,93,10,99,300 INR) jumping to the 66th spot from 100 in the 2020 standings.

That said, Kohli isn't the only one. As of June 2021, there have been quite a few Indian cricketers who have made the cut to become the wealthiest player. In what comes as a surprising answer, it's the legend who pips Kohli and MS Dhoni.

Sachin Tendulkar- One of India's richest cricket players

The legend might not be walking out to bat for India anymore, but it sure has been a rewarding journey for the "God of Indian cricket". The run machine and absolute match-winner has a net worth of 1090 crores and tops the list of richest cricketers in the world.

The various brand endorsments and sponsorship deals add to the money Tendulkar rakes in. Adding to the riches is the expensive collection of cars in his garage, of which the costliest in the BMW i8.

Powered by a 1.5-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine that rips out 231 bhp and 320 nm, the car comes mated to an electric motor that further adds 131 bhp and 250 nm. (Source: DNA)

His list of car collections reportedly includes: Ferrari 360 Modena, Nissan GT, BMW M5, Mercedes-Benz, BMW X5M, and BMW M6 among others.

Where does that leave Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni?

Modern day cricket players Kohli and Dhoni are not far behind. The latter has been one of the most successful Indian captains. His tenure saw him lead the Indian cricket team to win two Asia Cups, an ICC Champions Trophy, an ICC T20 World Cup and the prestigious 2011 Cricket World Cup.

The Jharkand man is the second-richest cricketer in the world with an estimated net worth of Rs 767 crore.

Kohli comes in at an estimated 638 crores. He earns plenty from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). However, the lion's share of his income stems from his numerous brand endorsements.

As a rich celebrity, Virat Kohli is only expected to own some of the most desirable and expensive things money can buy. From the costliest cars to the eye-catching watches, the 32-year-old has got it all.

