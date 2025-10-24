Who is Jack Edwards? 5 interesting facts about uncapped Australia all-rounder called up for AUS vs IND 2025 3rd ODI

Australia added New South Wales (NSW) all-rounder Jack Edwards to their squad for the third and final ODI against India in Sydney on Saturday, October 25. The hosts took an unassailable 2-0 series lead with their win in the second ODI in Adelaide and will look to complete an impressive series whitewash in the final game.Beyond only the result, Australia has the opportunity to try a few of their fringe players in a rare inconsequential outing against a dominant side like India. Edwards has been in red-hot form in the domestic circuit, earning a well-deserved selection.Wth the occasional fitness concerns for Cameron Green and Mitchell Marsh, the 25-year-old could help the ODI World Champions beef up their fast-bowling all-rounder stocks for the potentially fast and bouncy tracks in South Africa in the 2027 ODI World Cup.On that note, let us look at five interesting facts about Jack Edwards, who could make his international debut in the Sydney clash against India.#1 Rise to fame in the 2018 Under-19 World CupJack Edwards first became a prominent name among ardent cricket lovers in the 2018 Under-World Cup. The young all-rounder shone with bat and ball in the tournament, helping Australia finish runners-up.Edwards finished with 216 runs in five outings at an average of over 43 and a strike rate of 104.34. He also bagged five wickets at an average of under 20 and a brilliant strike rate of under 17.The now-25-year-old was the Player of the Match in Australia's semifinal win over Afghanistan, scoring a 65-ball 72 and picking up a wicket.#2 A major scoring record in domestic cricketThe heroics in the 2018 Under-19 World Cup sparked Jack Edwards to bigger heights later in the year. The right-hander became the youngest-ever batter to score a century in Australia's domestic one-day competition, the JLT One-Day Cup.The NSW all-rounder smashed a brilliant 116 off 112 deliveries against Queensland to help his side chase down 297 in the final group-stage outing. Edwards was only 18 years and 165 days old when he accomplished the incredible feat.#3 Dismantled an India-A side full of Team India starsIndian cricket fans became aware of Jack Edward's ability when they watched him dismantle some of their current T20I stars with bat and ball in Australia A's recent tour. After missing the first unofficial ODI, the youngster dismissed India's T20I stars, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, and Shreyas Iyer in the second match to finish with excellent figures of 4/56.Edwards followed that up with a remarkable batting display, scoring a 75-ball 89 at No. 8 with Australia-A reeling at 135/6. The NSW star thwarted an India-A attack featuring India regulars like Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana.Before the 50-over games, Edwards also scored an impressive 78-ball-88 against India-A in a four-day outing, while facing up to the likes of Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna.#4 Jack Edwards - Not the lone cricketer from his familyJack Edwards' elder brother, Mickey Edwards, also played across formats in Australia's domestic circuit. Mickey first played in a List-A game in 2017, a year before Jack's debut in domestic cricket.The duo also became the first brothers to play together for NSW since the legendary Waugh twins in 2004. However, Mickey left Australia and joined Yorkshire as a local player in 2023.Unfortunately, recurring foot injuries meant he played only four games for them before announcing his retirement from professional cricket in October of last year.#5 Phenomenal team success in T20 cricketJack Edwards has been a lucky charm for his teams in the T20 cricket since his debut in the shortest format in the Big Bash League (BBL) in 2018. The young all-rounder was part of the Sydney Sixers squad that won back-to-back BBL titles in 2019-20 and 2020-21.He has also been part of the Washington Freedom setup over the last two seasons, and the franchise achieved ultimate glory in 2024. While Edwards did not play a significant role in these title runs, he continues to evolve by the day in the shortest format.The 25-year-old has scored over 700 runs and picked up 33 wickets in his overall 63 T20 outings.