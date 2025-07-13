Who is Kevlon Anderson? 5 interesting facts about West Indies batter on debut in WI vs AUS 2025 3rd Test

Kevlon Anderson received his maiden Test cap ahead of the West Indies' day/night match against Australia in Jamaica on Sunday. It is rare to see teams try out a debutant in a pink-ball Test, but the West Indies team management has given debutant Anderson a chance to prove himself.

As expected, the youngster could not tackle the pressure of playing against a mighty Australian bowling attack in pink-ball conditions. He got out for just three runs, with Mitchell Starc dismissing him bowled out on the 14th ball of his career.

While Kevlon Anderson could not impress much in his first innings as a Test player, he is an immensely talented batter. In this listicle now, we will look at five interesting things to know about the West Indies debutant.

#1 Kevlon Anderson Age

Anderson was born on September 28, 2000 in Guyana. At the time of writing, the right-handed batter is 24 years and 288 days old. He plays for the Guyana Amazon Warriors in the Caribbean Premier League.

Apart from his batting, Anderson can also contribute to the team's bowling department. He is a right-arm medium-fast bowler.

#2 Kevlon Anderson's first-class stats

Anderson has played 23 first-class matches in his domestic career so far, scoring 1,511 runs at an average of 44.44. He has smashed five centuries and six half-centuries.

His strike rate has been in the range of 55, while his highest score is 153. He does not have any double hundreds in first-class cricket yet. The West Indies fans will expect him to touch the 200-run mark in the Test arena soon.

#3 Kevlon Anderson has a five-wicket haul in first-class cricket

Kevlon Anderson has taken five wickets in his entire first-class career, and all five of them came in one innings only. Anderson bowled a magnificent spell of 5/57 against the Leeward Islands Hurricanes.

He has bowled in total five innings in first-class cricket, but the only time he got wickets was against the Leeward Islands. West Indies did not give him the ball on the first day of his Test career.

#4 Anderson came into the limelight in 2013

While Anderson is making his Test debut in July 2025, he first grabbed the headlines in July 2013. The Annual Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club Academy named him as their Top Cricketer at the 16th edition of their event.

Two years later, Anderson made it to the U-15 team of Guyana, and soon after, he found himself in the U-19 team as well. Since his early days, Anderson has always believed in his abilities and aimed to make it big.

#5 Anderson played in the U-19 World Cup 2020

U-19 World Cup 2020 happened in South Africa, with Bangladesh emerging as the champions. West Indies U-19s failed to qualify for the semifinals of the mega event that year.

It is pertinent to note that current stars like Jake Fraser-McGurk, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Todd Murphy, Ravi Bishnoi and Gerald Coetzee also played in that U-19 World Cup. It will be interesting to see if Anderson can achieve success like the aforementioned names.

