Who is Mitchell Owen? 5 interesting facts about Hobart Hurricanes opener who smashed 108 in BBL 2024-25 final

Mitchell Owen helped Hobart Hurricanes end their Big Bash League drought by winning the BBL 2024-25 final. The Hurricanes beat David Warner-led Sydney Thunder by seven wickets to win the BBL for the first time.

Talking about the final match between Hobart Hurricanes and Sydney Thunder, the latter scored 182/7 in 20 overs, riding on Jason Sangha's 42-ball 67. In response, Hobart Hurricanes raced to 185/3 in just 14.1 overs, thanks to Mitchell Owen's incredible knock of 108 runs from 42 balls.

Not many fans knew about Owen's talent before the BBL 2024-25 final. Hence, here's a look at five interesting facts about the Hobart Hurricanes batter.

#1 Mitchell Owen was born in 2001

Many cricketers born after the year 2000 have taken over the cricket world. Mitchell Owen also belongs to the Gen-Z category of cricketers. The Hobart Hurricanes opener was born on September 16, 2001.

At the time of writing, Owen is 23 years and 133 days old. He played domestic cricket for Tasmania and also got a BBL deal from the state's local team, Hobart Hurricanes.

#2 Mitchell Owen only had 1 score of 50+ in BBL before the 2024-25 season final

The BBL 2024-25 final was Owen's 24th match in the Big Bash League, but he only had one score of 50 or more before the big game. Still, the Hobart Hurricanes backed him, and he delivered the goods in the most important match.

Interestingly, the last time Owen scored 50+ in BBL, he converted that score into triple digits as well. Owen had scored an unbeaten 101* on December 21, 2024, against Perth Scorchers.

#3 Mitchell Owen grew up as a Hobart Hurricanes fan

Indian cricket fans know the story of how Prithvi Shaw attended Team India's 2011 ODI World Cup final match against Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium, and then seven years later, he led India to the ICC U-19 World Cup trophy.

A similar story was repeated in the BBL. Owen grew up as a Hobart Hurricanes fan, who would attend the team's matches regularly in Hobart. An alleged picture of a 15-year-old Owen celebrating Hobart's win against Brisbane Heat has surfaced on the internet.

#4 Mitchell Owen has 0 hundreds in List-A and first-class cricket

It is rare to see a player with two T20 centuries having zero hundred in the longer formats of the game. Owen belongs to that rare category. He has played 12 first-class matches, scoring 521 runs, and registering five half-centuries.

In the List-A format, Owen has scored just 129 runs in 13 innings at an average of 11.72. Meanwhile, in T20 cricket, the Hobart player has aggregated 531 runs in 21 innings at a strike rate of 184.37.

#5 Owen can bowl right-arm medium pace

Australia is known for producing quality pace-bowling all-rounders. Owen is not only a talented batter but also a handy bowling option. He bowls right-arm medium pace.

The Hobart player has six T20 wickets to his name in 15 matches. He also has a five-wicket match haul to his name in first-class cricket.

