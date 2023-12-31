Who is Neil Brand? 5 interesting facts about South Africa's captain for New Zealand Tests

When Cricket South Africa announced Neil Brand, an uncapped player, as the captain of their men's squad for the Test series against New Zealand on December 30, it was obvious that it garnered eyeballs.

South Africa play a two-match Test series against New Zealand in February. The CSA have included as many as seven uncapped players on the tour of New Zealand, with uncapped player Neil Brand being surprisingly announced as the captain for the series. This will only be the second time in Test history that a player will captain in his first Test.

Several front-line players from South Africa like Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma, Marco Jansen, Nandre Burger, Wiaan Mulder, Gerald Coetzee, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi Keshav Maharaj will not be traveling for the series. That's because of the second season of the SA20 league, which doesn't seem to go well with cricket purists.

Expand Tweet

Nevertheless, fans are curious about the newly appointed South African captain Neil Brand and what he brings to the table. So, let's look into some interesting facts about Neil Brand.

Interesting facts about Neil Brand

#5 All-round abilities

Brand is a genuine all-rounder, comfortable with both bat and ball. The left-handed batsman from Gauteng is known for his aggressive style, scoring runs quickly and playing fearless strokes.

As a left-arm spinner, he has good control and accuracy over his lengths, making him a valuable bowling option in Tests. His versatility adds a crucial dimension to South Africa's Test lineup.

#4 Leadership Qualities

Although Brand has no international experience, he's a natural leader and has captained the Titans in various formats in South Africa's domestic competitions.

Brand's teammates praise him for his calm demeanor, tactical nous and ability to motivate others. These qualities would be crucial in guiding a relatively inexperienced team against a formidable opponent like New Zealand.

#3 Picked up by Joburg Super Kings in SA20

Neil Brand won the "most valuable player award" for the CSA 4-Day Challenge in 2022–23, which exemplifies Brand's consistency.

Being a consistent customer on the domestic circuit, the Joburg Super Kings acquired his services in 2022 for the SA20 league. Although he didn't get much playing time, the experience will surely benefit him.

#2 Late bloomer

Brand's cricketing journey to the top has been unconventional. He didn't play competitive cricket until his late teens, as he was pursuing his law degree at the University of Pretoria.

Brand only started taking the sport seriously at 21. This late start, though, didn't deter him from reaching the highest level and on the cusp of captaining his side in a Test match.

#1 Brand joins elite list of uncapped captains

When Neil Brand was appointed the Test skipper by Cricket South Africa, people started to compare him with Australian player George Bailey, who also debuted for his country as a captain.

It's still two months for the series, and if all goes well, Brand will have his name etched in cricket books.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App