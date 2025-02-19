Who is Parunika Sisodia? 5 interesting facts about MI spinner who debuted in WPL 2025 clash vs GG

Parunika Sisodia made her Women's Premier League (WPL) debut in the match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Gujarat Giants (GG) on Tuesday, February 18. The 19-year-old came in as a replacement for Pooja Vastrakar, who was ruled out due to injury, thus joining MI at her base price of ₹10 lakh.

However, the left-arm orthodox spinner did not have a memorable debut as she bowled only two overs and conceded 20 runs despite Mumbai Indians winning the game by five wickets in the end.

Parunika Sisodia will be keen to make a strong comeback and display her potential in the upcoming games as and when she gets an opportunity. On that note, let us look at some interesting facts about the young MI spinner who made her debut in the 2025 WPL clash between MI and GG.

#5 Parunika Sisodia represents Delhi Women in domestic cricket

The 19-year-old spinner represents Delhi Women in domestic cricket. In the 2024 season, Parunika Sisodia showcased her talent for Delhi with strong performances across tournaments.

Playing for Delhi in the Senior Women's T20 Trophy, she delivered standout performances, including picking up four wickets for just nine runs in a match against Rajasthan. She also impressed while playing for the North Zone in the Senior Women's Inter-Zonal T20 Trophy.

#4 Fourth-highest wicket-taker in the U19 Women's T20 World Cup

Parunika Sisodia was a part of India's team which won the recently concluded U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2024/25. She played a key role in India's win, ending as the fourth-highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 10 wickets from six matches at an average of 5.80 and economy-rate of 2.71.

She impressed in crucial matches, picking up 3/21 against England in the semi-final and 2/6 against South Africa in the final.

#3 Third-highest wicket-taker in the ACC U19 Women's Asia Cup

India also won the 2024/25 ACC U19 Women's Asia Cup recently. They beat Bangladesh U19 Women by 41 runs in the final. Parunika Sisodia played a key role with the ball in this tournament as well.

She ended as the third-highest wicket-taker in the ACC U19 Women's Asia Cup 2024/25 with nine scalps from five matches at an average of 8.44 and an economy-rate of 4.22 with best figures of 4/12.

#2 Parunika was with the Gujarat Giants in WPL 2023

Parunika Sisodia was a part of the Gujarat Giants during the inaugural WPL season in 2023. However, she did not get an opportunity and did not play a single game for the franchise in the season.

Interestingly, after her move as a replacement player to the Mumbai Indians in the 2025 season, she made her WPL debut against her former team Gujarat Giants, playing for the Mumbai Indians.

#1 The 19-year-old played tennis for Delhi before cricket

While Parunika Sisodia is now making a name for herself with her brilliant performances on the cricket field, not many are aware that she began her sporting journey as a tennis player.

Parunika played tennis for Delhi as an U12 player before shifting to cricket, as per IANS. Tennis legends Serena Williams and Sania Mirza were her idols. However, when she saw her father teaching cricket at the Yamuna Sports Complex in East Delhi, she developed an interest for the game and took up cricket thereafter.

