Who is Priyansh Arya? 5 interesting facts about Delhi opener who scored the first hundred of DPL 2024

Priyansh Arya made history yesterday when he became the first player to score a century in the Delhi Premier League. The inaugural edition of DPL is currently underway in Delhi, with six teams, namely West Delhi Lions, East Delhi Riders, South Delhi Superstarz, Central Delhi Kings, Purani Delhi 6, and North Delhi Strikers, competing for the coveted trophy.

Playing for South Delhi Superstarz in a match against Purani Delhi 6 on Monday evening, Priyansh Arya scored a magnificent unbeaten 55-ball 107* to help his team win by 88 runs. Arya smashed nine fours and seven sixes while opening the innings for the Superstarz.

Several big names of Delhi cricket are playing in DPL 2024, but Priyansh Arya emerged as the first centurion. Here's a list of five facts to know about the South Delhi Superstarz player.

#1 Priyansh Arya is just 23 years old

Priyansh was born on January 18, 2001. At the time of writing, the South Delhi Superstarz opener is 23 years and 223 days old. With so many years of cricket left in him, Priyansh can become a superstar in Delhi cricket.

If he continues his exploits in DPL 2024, perhaps the youngster can soon break into an IPL franchise as well. Delhi Capitals may closely follow his game because the DPL games are being held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

#2 Priyansh Arya has scored 2 half-centuries for Delhi in T20 cricket

Prior to his explosive batting performance in the Delhi Premier League, Priyansh came into the limelight when he scored big for Delhi in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He made his debut for Delhi in 2021.

So far, he has played nine T20 matches, scoring 248 runs at a brilliant strike rate of 155. Notably, he has recorded two half-centuries, with his highest score being 81.

#3 Priyansh Arya has played for India A Under-19s team

While Priyansh did not receive a chance to play for India at the U-19 World Cup, he played for India 'A' U-19s in a quadrangular series back in 2019. Nehal Wadhera captained the side. The likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravi Bishnoi, Akash Singh, and Dhruv Jurel also played for India 'A' U-19s.

South Africa U-19s, Afghanistan U-19s and India 'B' U-19s also participated in that quadrangular series. Arya aggregated 57 runs in three matches, with his highest score of 44 coming against Afghanistan U-19s.

#4 Priyansh Arya is a fan of Joey character from Friends show

Friends is one of the most popular TV shows of all time. The show has millions of fans, and Arya is one of them. It looks like he is particularly a fan of the Joey character from the show because he has used his famous line "How you doin'" in his Instagram bio.

Arya's Instagram profile even features highlights of his visit to Dharamsala. The youngster already has more than 2,000 followers on the platform.

#5 Priyansh Arya made his List-A debut with KKR star Suyash Sharma

Leg-spinner Suyash Sharma has been an integral part of the Kolkata Knight Riders bowling department in the last two IPL seasons. Sharma plays for Delhi in domestic cricket, and he made his List-A debut alongside Priyansh in Ahmedabad.

Delhi picked Priyansh and Suyash in their playing XI for the Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Bihar on November 23, 2023. Priyansh scored a fantastic 32-ball 45 to help Delhi win by eight wickets. Veteran Indian fast bowler Ishant Sharma also played for Delhi in that contest.

