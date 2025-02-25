Who said what - top 3 expert reactions on India's thumping win vs Pakistan in 2025 Champions Trophy ft. Navjot Singh Sidhu

India beat Pakistan in their 2025 Champions Trophy fixture on Sunday, February 23, at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. The Men In Blue won the game by six wickets.

Pakistan won the toss and decided to bat first. India put up a strong display with the ball to bundle them out for just 241 runs in 49.4 overs. Kuldeep Yadav bagged three wickets while Hardik Pandya picked up a couple as well.

In reply, India lost Rohit Sharma early. However, Virat Kohli led the charge with an unbeaten century, scoring 100 runs off 111 balls including seven boundaries, winning the 'Player of the Match' award. Shreyas Iyer (56) and Shubman Gill (46) played key knocks as well.

This was India's second consecutive win in the 2025 Champions Trophy. On that note, here are some reactions from the experts on India's thumping win over Pakistan.

Top 3 expert reactions on India's thumping win vs Pakistan in 2025 Champions Trophy

#3 Irfan Pathan

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) after India's win over Pakistan in their 2025 Champions Trophy clash. He said that in one-day cricket, the Men In Blue are way ahead of Pakistan and congratulated them for the win.

"Banters a side, in one day cricket Indian team is wayyy ahead of Pakistan in terms of skill, fitness and ability to prolong pressure. Well done team India 🇮🇳," he posted.

India dominated the game and it was a one-sided affair as Pakistan failed to even put up a fight in the contest.

#2 RP Singh

Former Indian pacer RP Singh lauded the Men In Blue for their performance against Pakistan in the 2025 Champions Trophy. Talking on Cricbuzz, RP Singh was of the opinion that the neighbors cannot compete against India. He praised Shreyas Iyer and Virat Kohli for the way they batted in the chase.

The former pacer also added that India were better than Pakistan in every aspect of the game during their clash in Dubai.

"Pakistan cannot compete with us. It got proved in today's match. The way Shreyas Iyer batted he showed that he plays everywhere. Virat Kohli was in a different colour today. Very calm and controlled innings. India would have thought to win by 40 overs. In every way, be it batting, bowling, fielding, India was heavy on Pakistan," he said.

#1 Navjot Singh Sidhu

Former Indian batter Navjot Singh Sidhu expressed his delight at how India skipper Rohit Sharma reacted to Virat Kohli's hundred against Pakistan in the Champions Trophy.

“More than what Virat Kohli did, what I saw today was Rohit Sharma's beaming face. When Virat Kohli scores that 100, you look at that face. No one can whistle a symphony, it takes an orchestra to play it. It's a team game and when the team takes pride in a fellow countryman's performance, that is a very good sign," he said on Star Sports.

Sidhu added that this is a positive sign for Indian cricket, which showcases the unity within the team. He highlighted how such small things can make a big difference when it comes to a team game, saying:

"That means that you're a well-knit, cohesive unit playing as one family, taking pride in the other fellow. Taking pride in the other fellow is the inspiration for generation next. These two will pass on the baton. When they do it, it's a matter of time. 3 years, 2 years, you could say that."

"You know, it's easy to be a part of someone's pain but to be a part of someone's happiness, that is the sign of bonhomie and that is the sign of camaraderie. I look at those small things which in the end make a huge difference in a team game.”

