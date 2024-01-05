Who said what - top 3 expert reactions to India's win vs South Africa in Cape Town Test ft. Aakash Chopra

India completed a thumping seven-wicket win against South Africa in Cape Town to finish the two-match series at 1-1. After a humiliating innings defeat in Centurion, the visiting side needed something special to turn things around. And, they produced some spectacular bowling performances to uproot the home side within two days.

Mohammed Siraj wreaked havoc with the new ball to knock over South Africa for 55 runs in the first innings after they chose to bat first. The Hyderabad-born pacer returned with 6/15, as only two Protea batters touched the double-digit mark.

India got a similar treatment from South African pacers but contributions from Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli helped them take a significant 98-run lead.

The visitors continued to trouble the host batters in the second innings. The roles changed this time, with Jasprit Bumrah picking up a six-wicket haul, as the Proteas set up only a 79-run target. India chased it down with seven wickets in hand to become the first Asian side to win a Test match in Cape Town.

On that note, let's take a look at three expert comments on India's thumping victory at Newlands.

#1 "Who was saying that we can't win?" - Aakash Chopra

Former cricketer Aakash Chopra showered praise on Team India for breaking the jinx at Newlands in Cape Town. Rohit Sharma and company became the first team from Asia to win a Test match at this venue.

"India have won," Chopra stated in a video on his YouTube channel. "We have broken the jinx. We have won in Cape Town. Who was saying that we can't win? I mean, we hadn't won till now but have won now, and interestingly enough, won on a very bad pitch."

#2 "This was the most beatable South African team" - Sanjay Manjrekar

Former cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar reckoned that India would regret not winning their first Test series in the Rainbow Nation. His comments came after the Men in Blue completed a seven-wicket victory over South Africa in Cape Town.

The visitors suffered a humiliating innings and 32-run defeat in the first Test in Centurion. But they made a swift turnaround to win the next Test to end the two-match series 1-1.

"If I am the coach or the captain, I would look at it as a regret," Manjrekar said on ESPNCricinfo. "If you look at the past and the teams India had to beat in South Africa, they were tough teams. This was the most beatable South African team. Dean Elgar's 185 prevented India from actually creating history.

"Said it before as well that there was no point of a three-match ODI series between the T20Is and the Test with it not even being an ODI World Cup year."

#3 "Happy that we could get this win" - KL Rahul

India's wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul stated that he is extremely happy with the win. He also added that it hasn't yet sunk in for the players as the match ended very quickly.

Responding to a question on Star Sports, Rahul said:

"So really happy that we could get this win and very special. In terms of emotions, honestly, no one is able to understand. It seems like the toss happened just now and the match is over."

