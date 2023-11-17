Who said what - top 4 expert reactions to Australia's semi-final win vs South Africa in 2023 World Cup ft. Gautam Gambhir

Australia prevailed over South Africa in a low-scoring thriller at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday to set up a date with India in the ICC ODI World Cup final.

David Miller (101) scored a scintillating hundred to help the Proteas post 212 runs after being reduced to 24/4 in 11.5 overs. Heinrich Klaasen also chipped in with a handy contribution, scoring 47 off 48 balls.

In reply, Australia got off to a splendid start but the Proteas bounced back, thanks to excellent spells from Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi. Gerald Coetzee also probed the Aussie batters but Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc held their ground to see the team through.

The thriller at the Eden Gardens had everyone at the edge of their seats.

On that note, let's take a look at top four expert comments on Australia's semi-final win vs South Africa.

#1 "Don't think Australia brought their A-game in the semi-final" - Gautam Gambhir

Although Australia made it to their eighth World Cup final, former Indian batter Gautam Gambhir feel Pat Cummins and company are yet to play their best game.

During a discussion on Star Sports after Australia's semi-final win, the cricketer-turned-politician said:

"Don't think Australia brought their A-game in the semi-final. Australia are still very vulnerable, but yes, they know how to win these knockout games. India will have to play their A-game in the final, which they have been playing since the last 10 matches. India are going to be very confident facing Australia in Ahmedabad."

#2 "They activate beast mode as soon as they reach the knockouts" - Aakash Chopra

The five-time world champions made a disappointing start to their World Cup campaign, losing two games on the trot. However, they made a superb recovery by winning seven consecutive games before beating South Africa in the semi-final.

Former Indian batter Aakash Chopra reckoned that Australia are a different team altogether when it comes to knockouts.

In a video uploaded on his YouTube channel, Chopra remarked:

"Australia - they activate beast mode as soon as they reach the knockouts. I will put my hand up and say that when they lost their first two matches, I said this team won't go anywhere, because they were not looking like Australia. I have eaten my words and they taste bitter."

#3 "They played cricket like kids" - Imran Tahir

Former South African leg-spinner Imran Tahir fired potshots at Temba Bavuma and company, saying that the Proteas played like kids in the semi-final in Kolkata.

Sharing his thoughts on South Africa's performance, Tahir noted:

"They played cricket like kids. It was an extremely disappointing start. The batters should have taken responsibility which they didn't take at all. If the ball is swinging and seaming, you need to play according to the situation."

"Then I am unhappy with the batters' shot selections," he continued. "Yes, it could have been in their minds that Australia had won previously and would have the confidence, but show the brand of cricket you have played in the entire World Cup."

#4 "This Australian team is mentally pretty strong" - Ian Chappell

Former Australian skipper Ian Chappell hailed the current Aussie side, calling them mentally strong. He also praised skipper Pat Cummins, saying that the bowling all-rounder is inspirational and gets the best out of his players.

In an interview with Wide World Of Sports, Chappell said:

"I mean the one thing you knew about Australia was that wasn't gonna continue to happen. But, sometimes a kick up the bum can be a good thing. And I think in this case, it was definitely a good thing. Other times, teams can disintegrate and having had a couple of losses. But I think one this Australian team is mentally pretty strong."

"And they showed that in coming back from, you know, being on the bottom of the table," he added. "And two, despite what a lot of people think, I think that Pat Cummins is a good captain. He's inspirational, and I think that he helps to get the best out of the side and certainly their form in that game against South Africa."