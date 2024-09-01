Who said what - top 4 expert reactions to Joe Root's second innings hundred in Lord's Test vs Sri Lanka ft. Ian Bell

England's Joe Root created history on Saturday (August 31) in the second fixture of the three-match Test series against Sri Lanka at Lord's. Root's twin tons helped him etch his name into the record books and also helping the home team gain a significant advantage heading into the fourth day.

In the first innings, Root smashed 143 off 206 to boost England's total to 427 and ultimately paving way for a 231-run first innings lead for the side. Then, he scored 103 off 121 in the second innings to bring up his 34th Test century, the most by any England batter. With this knock, he went past Alastair Cook's 33 centuries.

Interestingly, the veteran batter now has the most (7) hundreds at Lord's as well. He is also the first batter from England to register 50 international centuries (34 Test + 16 ODIs).

With his record-breaking performance in the second Test against Sri Lanka, the cricket fraternity and fans were all in praise for Joe Root. On that note, let's take a look at the best reactions by expert on Root's astounding second innings hundred.

#1 "He is quite simply England's greatest" - Alastair Cook

Former England skipper Alastair Cook was the go-to-man for his reaction after Joe Root's brought up his 34th Test hundred. The moment was special as Cook was doing commentary on BBC Test Match Special when Root broke his six-year old record. It is evident that Cook ended his Test career with a 33rd century against India in September 2018.

Here's what Cook said on radio:

"He is quite simply England's greatest, and it's absolutely right that he should have this record on his own. Take it in, Joe. We are watching a genius. I don't think there's a batsman that I can remember watching who gives off the same sense of inevitability about scoring runs as Joe Root does.

"I called it when he was on about six today, that he was going to get 100. I know he's in great form, but it's just a pleasure to watch a master, a craftsman at work."

#2 "Root will overtake Sachin Tendulkar’s world record" - David Lloyd

In his column for the Daily Mail, former England player David Lloyd termed Joe Root's hundred as sublime, and also commended the veteran's footwork.

“That was a sublime, effortless hundred from Root. He’s one of those players where you look at the scoreboard and wonder how he’s got to 40. His strokeplay, footwork and head position are all in sync: it’s no accident he scores runs.” [H/t Daily Mail]

Further, Lloyd believes that Root will go on to break Sachin Tendulkar's Test tally of 15,921 runs in the coming years. Currently, Root is sixth on the all-time top run-scorers with 12,377 in 145 appearances.

“With the amount of Test cricket England play, and the skill he has, there’s every chance he’ll overtake Sachin Tendulkar’s world record 15,921 runs,” Lloyd added.

#3 Michael Vaughan in awe of Joe Root's technique

During his radio commentary stint with BBC Test Match Special, Michael Vaughan reflected on Joe Root's fantastic consistency over the years. According to the former England skipper, Root's sound technique makes it easy for him to churn out runs easily.

"It's not been through crash, bang, wallop," said Vaughan of Root's technique. "It's been through pure technique and ability." [H/t BBC]

"He is the greatest because he's a wonderful role model as well. He's a fantastic person and a great player," he added.

Moreover, Vaughan feels Root will finally break his deadlock by scoring a century in Australia in next year's Ashes. In 14 appearances Down Under, the 33-year-old has garnered nearly 900 runs at an average of 35.68, with a top score of 89.

#4 Ian Bell praises Joe Root for his achievements

Former England batter, Ian Bell, who is serving as Sri Lanka's batting consultant for this series congratulated Root for scoring his 34th century, while also praising his work ethic and skills.

"His skill level is incredible,” Bell said. “Having spent plenty of time playing with Joe and watching him train and the way he goes about his business, just to see him achieve what he’s achieved now with so much more to give is incredible.” [H/t The Guardian]

From 2012 till 2015, Bell and Root added 1,092 runs together in 28 innings at an average of over 45 for the England team.

