Who said what - top 4 expert reactions to Rohit Sharma's scintillating hundred in 3rd IND vs AFG T20I ft. Dinesh Karthik

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma produced arguably his best T20I hundred (121* off 69) against Afghanistan in the third T20I at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday (January 17). From a precarious situation at 22/4, Rohit built a strong partnership of 190 runs with Rinku Singh and got the hosts to a mammoth 212/4 in their 20 overs.

Afghanistan matched India's effort emphatically, taking the game to not just one but two Super Overs. However, it was Rohit once again who stood in their way with vital contributions as India clinched the game and also completed a 3-0 series whitewash over the opposition.

After a couple of ducks, the pressure was on Rohit Sharma to score big and silence his critics. That's exactly what he managed to do and was hailed by experts in the cricketing fraternity. Here are some of the best reactions:

#4 Pragyan Ojha

Former Indian left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha credited Rohit Sharma for absorbing the pressure early on and not throwing his wicket away trying to be ultra-aggressive. He also explained how Rohit brought his experience to the fore and believes there is no substitute for the experience of senior players.

Here's what Ojha said on Colors Cineplex:

"The situation was grim. When he (Rohit) started, he knew they were bowling well, they were bowling good lengths, so he gave them respect. However, after that, the way he kept driving the game, he tactfully took every step. It shows why Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are so valuable for this team. It's very important not only for you to play in such situations but also to take the youngsters along with you."

Ojha also lauded Rohit for constantly talking to Rinku Singh and the other end and helping in bringing the best out of the southpaw with 69* off just 39 balls.

#3 Rohan Gavaskar

Former Indan cricketer Rohan Gavaskar felt that Rohit Sharma would be relieved after having scored the sensational hundred. The Indian skipper couldn't even open his account in the first two T20Is and Gavaskar feels it would have been impossible that the opener wasn't thinking about it.

Here's what he told Cricbuzz:

"It doesn't matter if you're Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar Sunil Gavaskar. If you're not scoring runs, it will be at the back of your mind. As a player, he will know he is capable of producing far better numbers. It will not affect his approach or how he is going to prepare for a game. There will be thoughts about 'How do I get out of this rut.'"

Gavaskar also claimed that Rohit's changed approach has been an indication that seniors like him and Virat Kohli know they have to be ultra-aggressive to play T20 cricket as it should be played in 2024.

#2 Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra is known for his sense of humor during his commentary stints as well as in his analysis videos on YouTube. He used witty wordplay to describe the period where Rohit Sharma and Rinku Singh went berserk at the backend of the innings.

Here's what he said about their explosive shots against all-rounder Karim Janat in a video on his YouTube channel:

"Rohit Sharma scored a century, the fifth of his career and his highest individual score. Rinku Singh also scored an unbeaten 69. 36 runs were scored in Karim Janat's final over. Five sixes - Janat said this is Jahannam (hell) as he was hit so much, so what else was left?"

Janat's final over went for a staggering 36 runs where Rohit and Rinku smashed five sixes.

#1 Dinesh Karthik

Veteran wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik has shared a great camaraderie with Rohit Sharma over the years and was just in awe of the Indian captain's incredible stroke-making. He also lauded Rinku Singh for providing Rohit with the able support.

Here's what Karthik wrote in his post on X:

"What a blissful knock from Rohit Sharma. You can watch his batting on loop for years!! Not to forget the brilliant knock from our man Rinku!"

Initially joint-top with Suryakumar Yadav and Glenn Maxwell (four hundreds each), Rohit now has the most T20I hundreds to his name.

