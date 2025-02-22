Who said what - Top 5 expert reactions ahead of IND vs PAK 2025 Champions Trophy match ft. Irfan Pathan

India and Pakistan are set to clash in the much-awaited 2025 Champions Trophy fixture on Sunday, February 23, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Both teams have played their opening matches of the tournament already and have had contrasting results.

Pakistan, who are the defending champions of the Champions Trophy, lost their opening match against New Zealand by 60 runs in Karachi. On the other hand, India began their campaign with a six-wicket win over Bangladesh in Dubai.

Considering Pakistan's form and the issues in their team, India are deemed as a favorite to win heading into this highly anticipated clash. The Men In Blue are in form as well, building on their recent ODI series win against England at home.

The pressure will be double on Pakistan as this is also a must-win game for them after their loss to New Zealand. A defeat against India could more or less bring their 2025 Champions Trophy campaign to an early end.

In the build-up to this Champions Trophy encounter, let us take a look at what some former cricketers had to say.

Top 5 expert reactions ahead of IND vs PAK 2025 Champions Trophy match

#5 Atul Wassan

Former Indian cricketer Atul Wassan made a surprising statement. He expressed his desire for Pakistan to beat India in their 2025 Champions Trophy clash. The former cricketer explained that if Pakistan beat India, they will still remain alive and the 'fun' will also be there in the tournament.

"I want Pakistan to win because it will be fun, tournament-wise. If you don't let Pakistan win, then what will you do? If Pakistan wins, then it becomes a contest. There should be an equal fight," he told ANI (via NDTV Sports).

#4 Basit Ali

Former Pakistan batter Basit Ali believes that it will be an upset if Pakistan beat India in the 2025 Champions Trophy fixture. He stated that India are favorite without a doubt and that Pakistan's cricket is at an all-time low.

“India are favourites. There is no doubt about that. In my opinion, if Pakistan manage to beat India, it will be an upset because our cricket has gone down and is at all time low," he said in a video shared on his YouTube channel.

He also took a dig at the Pakistan team saying that if they lose, fans will not break TV sets anymore due to the country's economic situation.

“Agar one-sided hota hai, toh ab TV bhi nahi tootenge kyunki Pakistan mei mehangai bahut zyada hai. Ab zabaan se hi har cheez hogi (If Pakistan will lose one-sided against India, now the fans will not thrash their TV sets because of country’s economic situation. Now there will be only voiced opinion)," he added.

#3 Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj Singh with Shahid Afridi during the 2024 India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match - Source: Getty

Former Indian cricketer and all-rounder Yuvraj Singh opined that Pakistan will have an edge in the 2025 Champions Trophy clash against India. Yuvraj believes that they have a better understanding of the conditions in Dubai, having played there several times.

“I actually think Pakistan has an advantage because they have a base in Dubai. They have played a lot of cricket there and understand the conditions well,” Yuvraj said on JioHotstar (Via The Indian Express).

While Yuvraj agreed with Shahid Afridi on the show that India has more match-winners, he said that the team that adapt better to the situation and plays well in the moment will win the match.

"Yes, I agree with Shahid Afridi that we have more match-winners. But I believe that even if Pakistan has fewer match-winners, one player can still take the game away. The India-Pakistan clash is not about match-winners alone; it’s about playing in the moment, adapting to the situation, and not letting expectations overwhelm you. The team that does this better will win the game for their country,” he added.

#2 Sanjay Manjrekar

Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar displayed complete confidence in India ahead of the 2025 Champions Trophy clash. He stated that Pakistan is nowhere close to the Indian team. He said that India have dominated them in recent times and the Pakistan team look even weaker this time (via Hindustan Times).

Further, Manjrekar added that spinners will be the key to success in these conditions. He pointed out that Pakistan lacks specialist spinners on their side.

"You need spinners to succeed in these conditions and Pakistan only have one specialist spinner in Abrar Ahmed. They will bowl Salman Agha or Khushdil Shah but that won't be enough to trouble the Indian batters. Pace won't be able to have much of an impact," he said.

#1 Irfan Pathan

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan highlighted that Pakistan have many issues in their team. He attacked their senior players, saying that they do not play aggressive and modern-day cricket.

"When it comes to Pakistan, they have plenty of issues in the team. Some of the senior players don’t play the aggressive, modern-day brand of white-ball cricket. Can they change it? It’s very difficult," he was quoted as saying by Geosuper.tv.

Ahead of their 2025 Champions Trophy clash, Irfan added that the team that handle pressure better will win. He backed the Indian team to do so and also added that particularly in the one-day format, Indian players are far more talented.

"But more than strengths and weaknesses, it’s all about the India-Pakistan occasion. The team that handles the pressure better will emerge victorious. What we have seen in the recent past with the Indian team, we know how to handle a tough situation and the big occasion as well. As far as the talent is concerned, we are far ahead, especially in one-day cricket," he explained.

