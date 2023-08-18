Who said what - top 5 expert reactions to Ben Stokes reversing ODI retirement 

England's 2019 World Cup hero Ben Stokes has decided to come out of his ODI retirement ahead of their title defense in India later this year.

Stokes called time on his ODI career last year, saying that it was not possible to give his best in all three formats. However, head coach Matthew Mott and skipper Jos Buttler were keen to lure him back, given his big-match temperament and ability to win games single-handedly.

Stokes played a superb knock in England's 2019 World Cup final win, smashing an unbeaten 84 in the main game and eight runs off three balls in the Super Over.

His overall 50-over World Cup record is also extraordinary. The left-handed batter has amassed 465 runs in 10 innings at an average of 66.4 and a strike rate of 93.18, including five half-centuries.

The Durham all-rounder has been named in the 15-member squads for the New Zealand series and the ensuing ICC ODI World Cup. Ben Stokes, however, will feature solely as a batter given the chronic knee injury that hurt him throughout the recently concluded Ashes.

Meanwhile, Stokes' decision to reverse his retirement has created a lot of buzz among experts and fans alike.

On that note, let's take a look at the top five expert reactions to Ben Stokes reversing his ODI retirement decision.

#1 Luke Wright

England selector Luke Wright asserted that Stokes coming back to the World Cup squad is the best thing that can happen to the side.

The former all-rounder feels Stokes' return will boost the confidence of the rest of English squad.

"You know Stokesy, if ever there's someone for the big moments it's Ben Stokes," Wright said in an official release. "I think that's what it is - it's probably for him thinking it's a last chance in the 50 overs to go and win it again. Who better for England to have someone like him come back for us? He loves the big moments."

"We're all just so happy he's back in the squad, I know it will give a big lift to the boys in that squad to have him back and we all can't wait to have him back and hopefully involved in lifting a trophy again for England," he added.

#2 Aakash Chopra

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra pointed out that Ben Stokes' ability to raise his game in clutch moments will keep the England side in good stead in their title defense.

Chopra said on his YouTube channel:

"Actually, Luke Wright, who is a selector, has also said the same thing that no one performs better than him under pressure. While other people fall apart, he shines, he is that kind of a player - a big-match player."

The cricketer-turned-commentator reckoned that Jos Buttler and Co. might expect Stokes to replicate what he did in the recently concluded Ashes.

"His captaincy was inspirational in the recent Ashes and he played extremely inspirational knocks under pressure as well," Chopra said. "That's the kind of role England are expecting, that he will come and do well under pressure. He will be seen batting in the middle order in the middle overs and he will be given the job to drive the game."

#3 Ravichandran Ashwin

Veteran Team India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin reckoned that there was no chance that Ben Stokes would have missed this year's ODI World Cup.

He further credited England skipper Jos Buttler behind Stokes' much-anticipated ODI return.

"So, Jos Butler’s dialogue with Ben Stokes worked like magic. 2023WC #stokes No way he was going to miss the marquee event of the year," Ashwin wrote on Twitter.

#4 Ollie Pope

Ben Stokes' teammate Ollie Pope reckoned that England would be lucky to have the former in their ODI World Cup squad.

He also stated that the defending champions will be difficult to beat with Stokes in the team.

“Ben Stokes is someone who loves playing for England," Pope told Sky Sports. "He’s a player that any England team is lucky to have in its side. Obviously, he has his knee (issues), it’s no secret that he has been trying to manage that. It’s great for him that he feels he’s in a place where he can go and have a big contribution in a tournament like the World Cup. Any team that has a Ben Stokes is a better team."

#5 Mark Butcher

Former England batter Mark Butcher feels Ben Stokes, even as a specialist batter, will be valuable for the team in the ODI World Cup later this year.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Butcher stated that the Test skipper should walk into the side on the basis of captaincy alone, keeping his batting prowess aside.

"That looks like his role anyway. It certainly was during the course of the Ashes this summer. He barely bowled at all. If that's the way it pans out for him then, so be it," Butcher said.

"He is still worth his place in the side. He is worth his place in the side almost on captaincy alone. He also happens to be a decent batter (laughs)," he added.

