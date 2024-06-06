Who said what - top 5 expert reactions to India's win over Ireland ft. Misbah-ul-Haq

India steamrolled the Irish side in their first T20 World Cup 2024 game on Wednesday (June 5) in New York. They chased down a paltry target of 97 to secure a comprehensive eight-wicket victory.

In a terrific bowling outing, Hardik Pandya was the pick among the lot with three scalps, while Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh settled for two apiece.

Skipper Rohit Sharma had a day to remember with his impressive knock of 52 off 37. Although he was retired hurt, Sharma became the first player to hit 600 international sixes, cross 4000 T20I runs and now has the most wins (42) by an Indian captain in the shortest format. He stitched together a 67-run stand with Rishabh Pant, who had an impressive outing of 36* off 26 balls.

Trending

On that note, let's check out the five expert reactions on India's dominating victory over Ireland.

#1 "Rishabh Pant could end up as India's highest run-getter in T20 World Cup" - Dinesh Karthik

After the completion of the game, former Indian keeper Dinesh Karthik appeared on Cricbuzz Live and praised the performance of Rishabh Pant. Karthik feels that Pant has found his mojo back and specifically highlighted his reverse scoop to win the game for India.

Furthermore, the 38-year-old made a big claim of Pant emerging as the standout batter for India in the showpiece event:

"I genuinely felt he batted outstandingly well there and I would actually go out on a limb to say that he could end up as India's highest run-getter."

Karthik added:

"The way he got into positions to play certain shots tells me that he's going to be very potent in this World Cup. It's a great sign for India because left-hander at top of the order taking on bowlers, plays spin brilliantly, and is one of those guys, if he gets going, he'll win you a game comfortably."

#2 Misbah-ul-Haq thinks Indian bowlers were unplayable

According to former Pakistan skipper Misbah-ul-Haq, the Indian pacers dominated with their pace and line-lengths to secure consistent breakthroughs. Furthermore, Misbah sensed that the Irish batters were not in a confident state of mind to play a positive brand of cricket in swing-friendly conditions.

Here's what Misbah said on HUM Sports:

"They are quality bowlers, which was seen in the ODI World Cup as well. With swing and control in those pitches, it becomes difficult for the inexperienced batting units in these types of pitches.

"If the bowlers are pitching the ball at 5-6m (good-length) with speeds of around 140kph, it will certainly be unplayable," he added.

Misbah praised Hardik Pandya for standing up in crunch games with his all-round performances, while also commending Jasprit Bumrah for his cricketing brain to stun the batter.

#3 "What a start" - Irfan Pathan lauds India's all-round performances

Former Indian left-arm pacer Irfan Pathan took to Instagram to share his thoughts about India's winning start to their T20 World Cup 2024 campaign.

Pathan thinks that although Ireland are comparatively a weaker team, a win of this magnitude will instill confidence into the side. The 39-year-old lauded the performance of the pacers, specifically Jasprit Bumrah, who won the Player of the Match award.

Later in the clip, Pathan praised Rohit Sharma's captaincy and batting, while also pointing out the importance of the in-form Rishabh Pant.

Here's what Pathan posted:

"What a start of their campaign for team India. Brilliant from all the bowlers. Biggest positives the way Rohit and Rishabh pant batted in this match."

#4 Andy Flower praises Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant

Former Zimbabwe cricketer and current Royal Challengers Bangalore coach, Andy Flower was full of praise for Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant on ESPNcricinfo's Timeout.

Flower thinks Pandya returning with figures of 3/27, bodes well for the Indian team ahead of crucial games in the mega event. He said:

"Good run out for Hardik Pandya. I think his bowling is going to be important for India in this tournament. So, three for 20 something and four overs is a good run out for him."

The 56-year-old applauded Pant for his ability to hit the balls all around the park, which can turn out be a headache for the opposition bowlers.

"He's got an outstanding chance of being one of the key performers in India doing well in the World Cup," Flower added. "He's got a quite a nice variety of problems to pose to opposition bowlers."

#5 Mohammad Kaif hails Rohit Sharma; criticizes pitch

Former Indian batter, Mohammad Kaif reserved praise for Rohit Sharma's impressive knock, but was disappointed with the New York pitch.

It is evident that Sharma was retired hurt after a blow in the upper arm by Josh Little in the ninth over. Apart from Sharma, Rishabh Pant and Harry Tector were also hit due to the unvariable bounce from the pitch.

According to Kaif, the surface will not serve as a good advertisement for cricket in the United States, which is hosting its first-ever ICC event. Here's what he tweeted:

"Applause for Rohit Sharma's half-century. New York easily the most difficult pitch in the world. Not a good advertisement for cricket in US."

Expand Tweet

According to several other cricket pundits as well, an excessive seam movement and bounce cast black clouds ahead of India vs Pakistan game at this venue.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback