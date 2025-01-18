Who said what - top 5 expert reactions on new guidelines issued to Team India ft. Aakash Chopra 

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) released a 10-point guideline list in a bid to end the 'superstar culture' in the team. The controversial set of rules includes repercussions for missing domestic cricket and some widely debated off-field issues regarding team building.

The reception to the guidelines has been somewhat mixed among the cricketing fraternity. While some deem the new set of rules as 'too stern', while others believe it was high time that such strong action was taken against players who were taking it for granted. Much like the fans, the pundits were also divided.

On that note, let us take a look at the top five expert reactions to new guidelines issued to Team India.

#1 Aakash Chopra

The former India batter lauded the BCCI's initiative to make domestic cricket even more relevant. He also highlighted the finer points regarding the team's travel and stay, surprised that such straight forward norms were being flouted on a regular basis, for it to be declared officially.

“This is incredible because it was almost a norm for a long time. “This thing has started pinching slightly; told domestic cricket should have a little importance. Everyone is now being forced to go and play," Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

"It's been said that you cannot do personal shoots but you need to mandatorily be there for BCCI shoots. Once again there is a question, if you have to go to meet the high commissioner or there is some other shoot, were people excusing themselves from that too, that this had to be written?" Chopra added.

#2 Harbhajan Singh

The former spinner lambasted the BCCI's move to introduce such guidelines. He opined that the blame for the loss in the Border-Gavaskar series is needlessly being pinned on off-field issues, when in fact that was not the cause.

Harbhajan particularly criticized the regulations concerning travel and family, noting that breaches in this regard in the past have not been the attributing factor behind losses.

"We are deviating from the main issue. We didn’t lose 1-3 because wives and partners were there for two months. We didn’t lose because someone travelled separately. We lost because we have played very poor cricket at times. We didn’t bat well even at home. We have players who are horribly out of form. What are the course corrections being made? Or is it just these off-the-field things being discussed?” Harbhajan Singh said (via The Indian Express).

#3 Sanjay Manjrekar

The former India cricketer likened the team culture in the Indian dressing room to that of Bollywood, and believes that the release of the new regulations will bring equality to the side. he even cited Sachin Tendulkar as an example to prove his point, as to how things have drastically changed from the past.

"It's almost sort of juvenile that the moment India loses 3-0 against New Zealand and in Australia, these things come up. I wish this was addressed while India was winning. It shouldn't need a debacle of this kind for certain issues that particularly don't go well with the team culture. The culture that has crept into Indian cricket is a little similar to the culture we see in mainstream Bollywood. I wish after this, cricket and Indian cricket remain what it truly is: it's sport," Manjrekar said on ESPN Cricinfo.

"Sachin Tendulkar was a huge star in our days. He used to be with the team. He didn't have a personal bodyguard travelling with the team. If you are with the team, there is obviously enough security there," he added.

#4 Ajay Mehra

The former Punjab batter firmly feels that the new regulations have set the right precedent and balance. He recalled how a few players skipped the Duleep Trophy before the home season in 2024, and feels that there will not be a repeat with the new rules. He also added that the window provided for family during a tour is also appropriate.

“You have to have a window for the wives as well. I know family time is really important, but international cricket is not easy. When you are travelling abroad, it’s not easy. So, I think that window (for families to travel on long tours) is good. I think this set of protocols which have been applied will be good for the Indian side. It’s always a team game and when you are travelling with the team etc. it makes a difference. I think these rules will be good for Indian cricket," Mehra said in an interview with Firstpost.

#5 Irfan Pathan

The former India all-rounder was among the first to question the absence of star players in domestic cricket after the series loss in Australia. Upon the release of the new guidelines, he was baffled to learn that players were staying in different hotels on tour.

"Even the greatest players in the past stayed in the same hotels as the rest of the Indian team. How was staying in a separate hotel allowed in the first place?" Irfan Pathan posted on X.

In the comment section, he went onto clarify that he was not talking about Virat Kohli.

