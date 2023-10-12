Who said what - top 5 expert reactions to Rohit Sharma's 131 vs Afghanistan in 2023 World Cup ft. Virender Sehwag

Rohit Sharma scored a fantastic century against Afghanistan in the 2023 World Cup last night (October 11). The Indian captain led from the front by aggregating 131 runs off 84 balls. He set a new record for the fastest century by an Indian in World Cup history.

Playing at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Rohit Sharma showed a lot of intent right from the word 'go'. He did not allow the Afghanistan bowlers to settle in the middle. Sharma smacked 16 fours and five sixes to help India achieve the 273-run target in just 35 overs.

Cricket experts from different parts of the world lauded Rohit for his brilliant batting display. Here are the top five expert reactions:

#1 "He will not spare you" - Virender Sehwag on how Rohit Sharma sent a message to the opponents

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag said that Rohit sent a message to the opposition teams with his 131-run knock. In Sehwag's view, the other teams must note that if they allow Rohit to spend more time in the middle, he will not spare them.

"Rohit Sharma gave a clear message with his innings that he can score big hundreds. Even today, he scored 30 more runs after getting to his hundred. He has already scored three double-centuries. So it gives the opposition a clear message that if he settles at the crease for a long time, he will not spare you," Sehwag said on Cricbuzz Live.

#2 "The best thing is that he doesn't take that much risk" - Piyush Chawla praised Rohit Sharma's approach

2011 World Cup winner Piyush Chawla was in awe of Sharma's batting performance against Afghanistan. Speaking on Star Sports, Chawla picked the best part of the inning and highlighted how Sharma scored big without taking too many risks.

"Today, the good thing was that he saw what was happening in the first two overs and then once Rohit starts, we all know it's very difficult to stop him. The best thing is that he doesn't take that much risk, just plays cricketing shots based on the merit of the ball," said Chawla.

#3 "Just unbelievable" - Sunil Gavaskar showers praise on Rohit Sharma

1983 World Cup winner Sunil Gavaskar described some of the shots hit by Sharma as 'unbelievable'. The former Indian opener also lauded the Hitman for thinking about the net run rate early in the tournament and scoring runs as quickly as possible at the top of the order.

Gavaskar said on Star Sports:

"The strike rate, it helps your net run rate. Who knows what's gonna happen? After another five to six matches. You might need those decimal points to qualify.

"So clearly, he might have missed out on a few hundreds but he entertained all of us. And today was another special occasion. Some of the sixes that he hit, are just unbelievable."

#4 "When Rohit Sharma plays, only Rohit Sharma plays" - Aakash Chopra

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra labeled Sharma's batting style as 'phenomenal' and mentioned how his shots have not changed much throughout the course of his career.

Describing the knock in his unique way, Chopra said on YouTube:

"When Rohit Sharma plays, only Rohit Sharma plays. It's absolutely phenomenal. His playing style hasn't changed at all - silken touch, poetry in motion."

#5 "Champions find a way to live their dream"- VVS Laxman reminds fans of Sharma's journey

NCA Head VVS Laxman posted a screenshot of Rohit's tweet after being snubbed for the 2011 World Cup and reminded fans that champions always find a way to achieve success. Sharma was not selected for the World Cup in 2011 and now holds the record for the most hundreds in the tournament's history.

Summing it up in a tweet, Laxman wrote:

"From this in 2011, to becoming the highest ever century maker in World Cup History, scoring 7 hundreds in just 2 World Cups plus 2 matches, just proves again that “Never ever give up” and that Champions find a way to live their dream."

Expand Tweet

Sharma will next be in action against Pakistan on Saturday (October 14). It will be interesting to see if he can register a record eighth World Cup ton against the Men in Green.