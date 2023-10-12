"Silken touch, poetry in motion"- Aakash Chopra lauds Rohit Sharma's knock in IND vs AFG World Cup 2023 clash

Aakash Chopra has lauded Rohit Sharma for his classy century in India's World Cup 2023 win against Afghanistan in Delhi on Wednesday (October 11).

Hashmatullah Shahidi and Co. set the Men in Blue a 273-run target after opting to bat first on a placid surface. Rohit then smoked 131 off 84 at the top to help his side register a comprehensive eight-wicket win with 15 overs to spare.

Reviewing the game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra was in awe of Rohit's stylish strokeplay, saying (1:25):

"When Rohit Sharma plays, only Rohit Sharma plays. It's absolutely phenomenal. His playing style hasn't changed at all - silken touch, poetry in motion. He has now scored seven centuries in ODI World Cups."

The reputed commentator highlighted the Indian captain's prolific record in ODI World Cups:

"No one else had scored more than six to date. The record of seven centuries has gone in his name, and he has done that in only 19 innings. Sachin Tendulkar is in the second spot. He took 44 innings, and he (Rohit) has done the job in 19. He has seven centuries in his last 13 ODI World Cup innings."

Rohit, who wasn't picked for the 2011 World Cup, scored a century in India's quarterfinal win against Bangladesh in the 2015 edition. He then smashed five centuries in the 2019 World Cup in England before surpassing Sachin Tendulkar and his own record with his seventh ton on Wednesday.

"He is a genius player" - Aakash Chopra on Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma smashed 16 fours and five sixes in his innings. (P/C: AP)

Aakash Chopra pointed out that Rohit Sharma also broke Kapil Dev's record for the fastest World Cup century by an Indian player and Chris Gayle's record for the most sixes in international during his enterprising knock. He said (2:00):

"He is a genius player. Fastest World Cup century by an Indian - he has done that job as well. He has hit a lot of sixes, no one hits more sixes than him. Even when he hits sixes, he hits them without force. The opposition player is also ready to get hit."

The former India opener concluded by highlighting that Ishan Kishan was virtually a mute spectator at the other end when Rohit was taking the Afghanistan bowlers to the cleaners:

"The way he batted, there was no competition. Ishan Kishan felt for some time like Aakash Chopra would have felt with Viru (Virender Sehwag). He (Kishan) was taking singles and scored a run-a-ball 47, but Rohit Sharma batted differently. He is absolutely stellar."

The Indian openers strung together a 156-run partnership in just 18.4 overs. Kishan scored 47 off as many deliveries, a knock studded with five fours and two sixes.

