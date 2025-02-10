Who said what - top 5 expert reactions to Rohit Sharma's stunning 119 in IND vs ENG 2025 2nd ODI ft. Sanjay Manjrekar

Indian captain Rohit Sharma returned to his very best with a magnificent hundred against England in the second ODI in Cuttack on Sunday, February 9. The skipper led from the front as he set the tone for a successful run-chase which also saw the hosts win the game and seal the series 2-0.

Rohit Sharma smashed 119 runs off just 90 deliveries, including 12 fours and 7 sixes at a strike-rate of 132.22. His attacking intent and approach was on display as he went after the bowlers right from the word go.

He was also adjudged the 'Player of the Match' for his match-winning century. Rohit's return to form comes as a huge boost for India, particularly with the 2025 Champions Trophy approaching.

On that note, let us take a look at some of the top reactions from former cricketers who praised Rohit Sharma for his sensational ton against England.

Top 5 expert reactions to Rohit Sharma's stunning 119 in IND vs ENG 2025 2nd ODI

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Kamran Akmal hailed Rohit for his stunning comeback. Talking on his YouTube channel "Catch And Bat with Kamran Akmal", he lauded Rohit for his approach and for playing as per the team's requirement despite his poor form coming into the second ODI.

"The way Rohit Sharma batted, he scored a hundred in 73-74 balls and completed his hundred by hitting a six. He was not in form but look at his approach. He looked at playing the game that the team needed. He played as per the requirement of the team to win the game. He did not look at his own self after being under pressure. He scored a hundred showed that this is Rohit Sharma," he said.

Akmal further added that Rohit put the team first and that when the captain leads from the front, it takes away most of the pressure. He also warned other teams given Rohit's return to form.

"He has not scored 10,000-11,000 runs simply, he has done it with this approach. Team first. If the captain is leading from the front the pressure is gone. Rohit Sharma's coming back to form will scare every team," Akmal added.

#4 Basit Ali

Another former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali heaped praise on Rohit for his match-winning hundred. Basit stated that Rohit silenced his critics with this knock and is back in his rhythm.

"Rohit silenced everyone with his brilliant performance. We usually say that form is temporary but class is permanent. Rohit showed it today. India had scored 150 in 20 overs. If Rohit had not gotten out to a full toss, this match would have been finished in 40 overs. He scored 119 runs out of which he scored 90 runs in boundaries. He has come back in his flow and rhythm. Very well played," he said, while speaking on his YouTube channel 'Basit Ali.'

The former cricketer also added that Rohit should play his own game even if he gets out for a low score.

"I had told that he would get out for zero or five (worst case) but he should play his own game, like he did in the 2023 World Cup. Sideline the opposition in the first 10 overs itself," he said.

Former India batter Aakash Chopra, on his YouTube channel "Aakash Chopra", mentioned that the Indian skipper returning to form is a big headline. He spoke about Rohit's string of failures and underlined that it gets even better when he scores a hundred and the team wins.

"It feels good when we win the match but even better when Rohit Sharma scores a hundred. Rohit Sharma returning to form is the big headline. There are many aspects to that. The first is just the player aspect. In the last 10 matches or so (including Tests), he had an average of nearly 11, scored just one fifty, and had plenty of single-digit scores," he expressed.

Further, he spoke about all the question marks on Rohit and his failure in the first ODI, which made it all the more important for him to spend time in the middle.

"There were serious question marks and no one can deny that. The outcry had become louder when he got out in Nagpur. So the question was how he was going to respond. Was he going to go hammer and tongs, or give himself time? I was convinced that Rohit had to play 80-100 balls. The form wasn't going to return without staying at the ground for 25-30 overs," he opined.

#2 Zaheer Khan

Former India pacer Zaheer Khan also expressed his delight on Rohit scoring a hundred and batting the way he did. He explained that the Indian skipper getting back into form before the Champions Trophy was important and that spending time in the middle worked well for him.

"We often speak about getting in the zone and once you're in the zone things start to take. That's what the experience does to you. Rohit Sharma is Rohit Sharma with that regard. Holding the shape well, timing the ball nicely, that told me that he is in the zone," Zaheer said on Cricbuzz.

"It is just about spending time and continuing with that. The style the elegance is associated with Rohit Sharma over the years and today was no different. He will be very happy with this effort. It is something that he required just before the big tournament and he got back into it in style," he added.

He added that Rohit was determined to make it count and it showed in the way he batted. Zaheer also mentioned that with the stakes high and the pressure on, Rohit took up the challenge and he would be very happy with his performance.

#1 Sanjay Manjrekar

Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar opined that the Indian skipper got the monkey off his back with this century. While Manjrekar felt that Rohit was not as attacking as he was during the 2023 World Cup, this hundred was for himself and it would do him good.

"When he decides to pace his innings, it's just incredible how easily he does it. [He was] very selective in the way he played his shots. So, finally that question was answered. I have a feeling in the next match he will play again in the way that he thought was best for the team. This one was more for himself. Obviously, one that wanted the team to win. But this is one that he'll say, this one is for me," he said on ESPN Cricinfo.

