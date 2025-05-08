Who said what - top 5 expert reactions to Rohit Sharma's Test retirement ft. Yuvraj Singh

India opener Rohit Sharma shocked the cricketing world by announcing his retirement from Test cricket on Wednesday, May 7. His last Test appearance came in the fourth game of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Melbourne in December 2024.

Sharma did not feature in the final Test of the series in Sydney, dropping himself in favor of Shubman Gill, with Jasprit Bumrah leading the side. India lost the series 1-3, and Sharma was handed much of the blame by fans and pundits.

Although the Mumbai batter soon redeemed himself by leading India to the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy title, his days against the red ball seemed to be numbered. Numerous reports suggested that selectors were considering a change in leadership ahead of India's tour of England later this year. He subsequently announced his retirement from the format, ending all speculations.

In this listicle, we take a look at the top five expert reactions to Sharma's retirement:

#5 Suresh Raina

Ex-India and Chennai Super Kings batter Suresh Raina took to his X account to write a few words in praise of Sharma's Test career. He mentioned that the opener's impact and legacy on Indian cricket go far beyond numbers, and that he was a true champion.

"Rohit Sharma's legacy extends beyond the numbers. A true champion, an inspiring leader, and a passionate player who gave his all to the game. His impact on Indian cricket will be felt for years to come (sic)," wrote Raina.

#4 Mohammad Kaif

Former India batter Mohammad Kaif took to his X account to share a video of his thoughts on Sharma's retirement. Kaif praised Sharma for maintaining an average of 40 in Test cricket and giving his best in every condition.

The former Uttar Pradesh cricketer also mentioned that Sharma was selfless and left to make way for someone else.

"Rohit Sharma has retired from Test cricket, with an average of 40. This kind of an average is not bad at all. If you play at home, you get spinning tracks, but when you go overseas, be it in England, Australia or South Africa, you get to see swinging and seaming tracks. His journey was immaculate; perhaps he could have pushed further, but he is a selfless chap and made way for someone else to take over when he felt that he could not go on anymore," wrote Kaif.

You can see the video here:

#3 Virender Sehwag

Former India opener Virender Sehwag was among the few experts who voiced their disappointment and surprise at the announcement of Sharma's retirement.

Speaking on Cricbuzz, the ex-Delhi captain mentioned that he was stunned by the decision since Sharma had explicitly said after the BGT that he would not do so.

However, Sehwag floated a theory that the selectors must have had a word with the batter regarding his possible non-selection for the tour of England later this year.

"I am surprised by his announcement, as he had earlier said that he was preparing for the tour of England. He did not play in the last Border-Gavaskar Test in Sydney and then went on to say that he would still be around and that he was not going to retire anytime soon. However, what is important to note is that something must have happened in the meantime," said Sehwag.

"Perhaps the selectors had a chat with him, saying that he was not in the reckoning for the squad that would go to England, and hence, Sharma took the smart way out by announcing his retirement. But I am a huge fan of his batting - he made things look so simple," he added.

#2 Yuvraj Singh

Ex-India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, who battled cancer to win the Player of the Tournament award in the 2011 ODI World Cup, appreciated Sharma and bade him well for his next endeavour.

Yuvraj was quick to point out the merits that Sharma had accumulated in Test cricket and how he had been able to adapt, adjust and yet make things seem effortless.

"Test cricket asks a lot of you - grit, patience, and character. Brotherman, you gave it everything and yet made it look effortless. From a quiet fighter to a leader at the top, your journey in whites has been special. Proud of you, go well (sic)," wrote Yuvraj.

You can see the tweet here:

#1 Anil Kumble

Former India captain Anil Kumble was among the biggest voices to weigh in on the aftermath of Sharma's retirement.

The ex-India coach, who had a brief tenure with the senior team when Virat Kohli was captain, mentioned Sharma's ability to get everyone to gel together in the side as his biggest asset.

The batter was also applauded for doing things straight from the heart and not letting any judgment filter through.

"His ability to get the players together [was impressive]. It helped that his predecessor, Virat Kohli, had a good run going, and of course, India has not been able to win the WTC, but as a captain, he just came across as someone whom everyone felt comfortable being around with. He is someone who does things straight from the heart - he is not even thinking much - he is a genuine chap, and that is what you would want to remember Rohit Sharma," said Kumble on ESPNCricinfo.

