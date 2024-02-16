Who said what - top 5 expert reactions on Sarfaraz Khan's 62 on Test debut ft. Aakash Chopra

Sarfaraz Khan scored a magnificent half-century on his Test debut against England on February 15 in Rajkot. The Mumbai batter scored 62 runs off 66 balls, before being run out due to a bad call by his partner, Ravindra Jadeja.

After a rocky start by India which saw the team struggling at 33/3, Rohit Sharma and Jadeja stitched a 204-run partnership to take the Men in Blue to 237/4. The skipper scored 131, while the all-rounder was dismissed on 112 on Day 2.

Jadeja added another 77 runs with Sarfaraz for the fifth wicket before the right-handed batter was run out. Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah made fine contributions as India posted a total of 445 in the first innings of the third Test.

Despite being dismissed in an unfortunate way, Sarfaraz Khan received praise from every corner of the cricket fraternity. In this article, we will look at the top five reactions to Sarfaraz Khan's 62 on Test debut.

#1 "Sarfaraz Khan's performance was thumbs up with both thumbs": Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra gave plaudits to Sarfaraz Khan for playing an enterprising knock against England in Rajkot. He also claimed that the 26-year-old batter could have scored more runs, if not for the unfortunate run-out.

Chopra said in a YouTube video on his channel:

"Sarfaraz Khan became the 311th Indian to play Test cricket. He and his family have put in a lot of hard work. He got to bat when Rohit Sharma got out. He was sent late, he was shielded a little. However, once he came, how well he played. He equalled Hardik Pandya's 48-ball 50 and played in brilliant fashion."

The cricketer-turned-commentator added:

"He dominated spin and didn't make you feel that he was having any trouble. He hit sixes and fours straight down the ground and picked up singles after using his wrists very well. He gladdened our hearts. So Sarfaraz Khan's performance was thumbs up with both thumbs."

Chopra played 10 Tests for India, but gained more recognition after retirement through his commentary and analysis. He has been working as a YouTuber-cum-commentator for the last decade.

#2 "The day will be in Sarfaraz Khan's name": Parthiv Patel

Parthiv Patel has chosen Sarfaraz Khan as the standout performer on Day 1 of the third Test between India and England. The cricketer-turned-analyst stated that the Mumbai batter didn't show any nerves.

Patel shared his opinions during a discussion on Colors Cineplex:

"Without a doubt, it was India's day, the way Ravindra Jadeja and Rohit Sharma batted, but the day will be in Sarfaraz Khan's name. It was a very long wait. You got a chance to play Test cricket after scoring so many runs, and the way you batted."

He continued:

"We spoke about how nervous he would be and whether he would have butterflies in his stomach. However, Sarfaraz said he had no such butterflies, he struck the fastest half-century on debut. There cannot be a bigger testimony than this for any batter."

The former India wicketkeeper concluded:

"When you have so many runs behind you in first-class cricket, all these things don't matter. You have to get slightly used to the pressure of playing Test cricket but Sarfaraz showed that you can bat like this if you have a full idea about your game."

Patel took field for India in 25 Tests and 38 ODIs. The former opener has turned to commentary and analysis after retiring from the sport. He is also a talent scout for the Mumbai Indians.

#3 "It seemed to me as though Sarfaraz has played 30-40 Tests": Owais Shah

Owais Shah heaped praise on Sarfaraz Khan for showing immense maturity in the way he batted in his debut match against England. He pointed out that the 26-year-old batter's wristwork is solid and that he is very enjoyable to watch.

Shah opined during a discussion on Colors Cineplex:

"The entire family was waiting for this moment but they had the belief. The way he played, it was enjoyable to watch him bat. It seemed to me as though Sarfaraz has played 30-40 Tests, the way he came and swung his bat and didn't let the spinners settle down. The wristwork was very nice."

Shah was an all-format international for England, appearing in six Tests, 71 ODIs and 17 T20Is. He has delved into the field of coaching and analysis after retirement.

#4 "It never looked like it was Sarfaraz Khan's first Test innings": Anil Kumble

Anil Kumble gave credit to Sarfaraz Khan for his positive mindset and free-flowing knock. He also believed that Jadeja's poor decision-making led to the run-out of Sarfaraz. Kumble also cheekily compared this dismissal to his own, when he had been run out on debut.

Kumble told Jio Cinema:

"Sarfaraz was dominating the partnership but Jadeja, I thought, got into a shell and that sometimes creates a mindset where you are not clear about the decision-making. Maybe, that was one of the reasons and possibility I passed on my bad luck of my debut run-out to Sarfaraz."

The former Indian spinner further said:

"It never looked like it was his [Sarfaraz Khan's] first Test innings. We all know about the talent he has and we have seen him dominate spin at the domestic level. But at the Test level, you need a completely different mindset and to have that approach and play that free-flowing innings was brilliant."

The 53-year-old signed off:

"He was certainly tested by Mark Wood, but coming in and dominating the spinners was outstanding. And the way he batted – more than a run a ball with the kind of shot selection, he was very assured in his approach. After he took the bowlers on, the next ball was played on the backfoot just to maneuver that single and get off strike. Brilliant batting from Sarfaraz."

Kumble is arguably the greatest bowler in Indian history and one of the greatest spinners in international cricket. He picked up 619 Test wickets and 337 ODI wickets, making him the leading wicket-taker for India in both formats. The legendary leg-spinner has forayed into coaching, administration and analysis after hanging up his boots.

#5 "Somebody from the past that's come to the present": Sanjay Manjrekar

Sanjay Manjrekar stated that he was impressed with the way Sarfaraz Khan batted against the England spinners. He felt that watching the right-handed batter in action was like watching an old-school batter in action, especially against spin. Manjrekar also gave props to the Mumbai cricket circle for continuing to produce such talented batters.

Speaking to ESPNcricinfo, Manjrekar said:

"Exceptional. Just the way he batted was like somebody from the past that's come to the present with the way he played spin. It was a sight for the sore eyes, his judgment of length and the way he manuveared the good balls when most young batters would just block and build up dot balls. But he was taking the singles, superb against spin and has the backfoot play as well."

The former Indian batter added:

"Even when he lofted the spin, it wasn't pre-planned. He went towards the ball and at the last minute decided to hit the ball in the air so it was more like a chip shot. He looks gifted against spin and is very old-fashioned in the way he plays. Also, watching players like Sarfaraz, Prithvi Shaw, who are from Mumbai roots, gives the impression that they've played a million balls in their life."

He concluded:

"Like how he started as well because that was the real test. Sarfaraz was in the team because there was a lot of spin expected but he had to start off against Mark Wood and a bit of Anderson he had to face yet he didn't put a foot wrong there. Once that was taken care of, spin was always going to be the easier part because he has played much better spinners than these. And him getting run out was a sad moment today."

Like Sarfaraz Khan, Manjrekar was also a fine right-handed middle-order batter during his playing days. He also played for Mumbai domestically and went on to play 111 times for India across both formats. Manjrekar is one of the more renowned commentators in India.

