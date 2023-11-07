Who said what - top 5 expert reactions on the Shakib-Mathews time-out controversy ft. Aakash Chopra

In a shocking turn of events, Sri Lankan all-rounder Angelo Matthews was timed out during the 2023 World Cup game against Bangladesh in Delhi on Monday. The veteran Lankan cricketer became the first batter in history to get out in this fashion.

But what exactly happened? Matthews walked out to bat after Sadeera Samarawickram was dismissed in the 25th over. The former Sri Lankan skipper walked out to the middle only to find that his helmet strap was broken. He didn't reach the crease and called for a replacement.

Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan promptly appealed for a time-out dismissal and the umpires had to oblige as per the rules. Matthews tried to plead his case a few times to the umpires and Shakib but to no avail.

What does the rule say? According to the MCC guidelines, a batter must be ready by 120 seconds to face the ball in ODIs.

"An incoming batter ready to face the ball: An incoming batter will now be required to be ready to take strike within two minutes in Tests and ODIs, while the current threshold of 90 seconds in T20Is remains unchanged," the MCC rule book states.

The dismissal has ignited a wide range of reactions from former cricketers across the globe.

Here, let's take a look at the top five expert reactions to the Shakib-Mathews time-out controversy on Monday.

#1 "It was an extremely shameful incident, whatever Shakib did" - Mohammad Kaif

Former Indian batter Mohammad Kaif slammed Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan. He added that Angelo Matthews was not wasting any time intentionally.

"I will say that it was an extremely shameful incident, whatever Shakib did," Kaif said on Star Sports. "The rules might say anything. He came running in to bat. He didn't have any intention to waste time or stop the game. He pulled the strap and it broke."

"If you see the two minutes that are being shown, he had reached the crease 10 seconds before," he added. "He was standing there after one minute and 50 seconds. Yes, he did not take the guard. You can bat without taking guard, that is allowed. It is up to the batter."

Kaif further stated that the on-field umpires shouldn't have entertained Shakib's appeal.

#2 "No one was trying to cheat or take unfair advantage" - Aakash Chopra

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra also shared his two cents on the controversial dismissal of Matthew. The cricketer-turned-commentator reckoned that the Sri Lanka batter wasn't trying to cheat or take any undue advantage.

In a video uploaded on his YouTube channel, Chopra remarked:

"Was it ethically and morally correct? I remember, I think it was Afghanistan's game against Bangladesh, Mujeeb Ur Rahman forgot his abdominal guard, they didn't make a timed-out appeal then, but they did it for Angelo Mathews. So it seemed slightly different, don't know why."

"The more important thing is should it be done?" he continued. "I always believe that if something is right as per law, how can it be ethically incorrect? I always say that when there is talk about the run-out at the non-striker's end, but no one was trying to cheat or take unfair advantage here."

#3 "Very much against the spirit of cricket" - Shoaib Akhtar

Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan's action on Monday has once again ignited the spirit of the game debate among fans and experts alike.

Speaking on the dismissal, former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar reckoned that it was against the spirit of the game. He added that Shakib could have avoided it.

“Very much against spirit of cricket. I know it’s in the rule book but since no one has ever appealed before, Shakib could have avoided this too," Akhtar wrote on social media.

#4 "Shakib was well within his right to appeal" - Sanjay Manjrekar

Former Indian batter Sanjay Manjrekar reckoned that Bangladesh skipper Shakib was well within his rights to appeal for the time-out dismissal.

Manjrekar, who was part of the commentary panel, said at the mid-innings break:

"I don't know where it came from. Shakib was well within his right to appeal, and the umpires had to respect that. And we heard in that conversation that he (Shakib) said, 'I'm serious'. And, uh, Angelo Mathews has the right to be upset."

The cricketer-turned-commentator further reckoned that Shakib's antics might reduce time wasting in the future.

"The strap broke from the helmet, but that happened well past two minutes deadline," Manjrekar explained. "Now, you will have long term repercussions of this, and those may not be so bad for the game because I find in this sport, there's too much milling around, too much of time wasting."

#5 "Why is ‘timed out’ mode of dismissal left to the discretion of the fielding team’s/captain’s appeal" - Shikha Pandey

Star Indian pacer Shikha Pandey took a step ahead by saying that the time-out dismissal shouldn't be left at the discretion of the fielding team.

She reckoned that the umpires should keep a check on the time an incoming batter is taking to reach the crease.

"Why is ‘timed out’ mode of dismissal left to the discreation of the fielding team’s/captain’s appeal?" Shikha wrote on social media. "Let’s just get the whole ‘spirit of the game’ bit out of this. The umpires should keep a check on the incoming batter & declare them out if they don’t comply with the law.

"This mode of dismissal is unlike any other with the opposition players not involved in its occurrence. It’s purely in place for the players, batters in particular, to adhere to the TIME. The fielding sides maintaining slow over rates are penalised as well."

What do you think about the time-out dismissal? Let us know in the comment section.