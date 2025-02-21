Who said what - top 5 expert reactions to Shubman Gill's hundred in BAN vs IND 2025 Champions Trophy clash ft. Sanjay Manjrekar

Shubman Gill scored a magnificent unbeaten hundred in India's opening game of the 2025 Champions Trophy against Bangladesh on Thursday, February 20, in Dubai.

India were chasing 229 runs for victory but lost wickets in the middle, making it a slightly tricky chase. However, Shubman Gill stood tall at one end, smashing an unbeaten 101 off 129 balls, including nine fours and two sixes as India won the game by six wickets to spare.

He was also named the Player of the Match for his brilliant knock. The right-hander displayed solid form in the recent ODI series against England at home and has carried on from where he left in the Champions Trophy as well.

That said, let us take a look at what some of the former cricketers had to say about his stellar knock against Bangladesh.

Top 5 expert reactions to Shubman Gill's hundred in BAN vs IND 2025 Champions Trophy clash

#5 Mohammad Hafeez

Former Pakistan captain Mohammed Hafeez was highly impressed by Shubman Gill's hundred against Bangladesh. He praised Gill for his maturity and opined that he was carrying the legacy of Virat Kohli forward with his batting.

"For the past three years, since Shubman Gill came to this Indian side, he has been trying to be the next Virat Kohli. He is trying to take that legacy forward. It was his eighth ODI hundred but it was one of his slowest centuries. But the thing that made me very happy was that he batted according to the situation," he said on 'Game On Hai'.

Hafeez was also impressed by Gill's ability to absorb pressure and play as per the situation.

"On this pitch the requirement was to absorb the pressure, to control the game. He played against his nature (attacking cricket) and instead of that he produced the match-winning performance. Which to me is heartening to see that someone who is just 25 is controlling the game very well," he added.

Former Pakistan batter Basit Ali praised Shubman Gill for taking responsibility after India lost a few wickets in the chase.

"Iyer got out early and Axar got out early but Gill stayed on saying I am there. He batted really well," he said on his YouTube channel.

He added that Gill had been a run machine in ODIs and lauded him for continuing his form which he showed in the England series. Basit stated that Gill knew how to change gears and apply the breaks where needed as well.

"Gill has been a run machine and has continued his form. He starts the car from first gear and then shifts gears. Then the speed breaker also comes but he changes the gear again and when he gets an empty road he goes turbo," he said.

#3 Piyush Chawla

Former India leg-spinner Piyush Chawla credited Shubman Gill for the way he batted on a tricky surface. He was impressed by how Gill understood what the team required.

"It was an impressive knock because it wasn't the easiest pitch to bat on. When you're chasing around 230 runs on such a surface, you need someone to stay till the end, and that's exactly what Shubman Gill did. A player of his calibre, who is in such good form, knows when to hold back and play responsibly. That's what makes him such an important player for this Indian team. He understands the situation and what the team needs at any given time," he said on Jio Hotstar (via ANI).

He added that Gill showed maturity by holding back from going for boundaries and rotating strike when the situation demanded.

#2 Aakash Chopra

Former Indian batter Aakash Chopra deemed Shubman Gill's century as his best innings in ODIs so far. He said while Gill is called the 'Prince', his performances are showing that he is no less than a 'King'.

"Was this Gill's best ODI innings? This was his eighth century but his first in an ICC event, and ICC centuries are different because the pressure is different. I think this is his best ODI hundred, although he has scored a double century as well. We call him prince but he is no lesser than the king. He understands the template of ODI cricket so well," he said on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra'.

The former batter added that if Gill ended up playing 250 ODIs, he would finish his career as one of the greatest batters in the format.

Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar praised Gill for batting till the end in a tough situation and finishing the game. Talking on ESPNCricinfo Match Day, he noted that Gill was batting at the right position.

"He [Gill] is batting at the right position to make a huge impact. When he gets a hundred, like today, it seems like there is plenty left in the tank. It was like 60% of Shubman Gill is enough to get a hundred like this and he stays till the end.Gill will take you right till the end. He is somebody who you think is going to be around for 10-15 years," he said.

Manjrekar added that Gill has all the gears and is at the top of his game in 50-overs-cricket at the moment.

"Can he be better in 50-over cricket as a batter? I don't think so, what can be better than this? Shubman Gill is that kind of a player, he is not one-dimensional, he has all the gears and we saw him do that today as well. He is a guy at the top of his 50-over-cricket prowess and he does it very calmly. There is an air of dominance and surety with the way he bats and finishes games," he added.

