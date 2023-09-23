Who said what - top 5 expert reactions to Suryakumar Yadav's 50 in IND vs AUS 1st ODI ft. Virender Sehwag

Suryakumar Yadav finally produced an innings of note in the ODIs after a long time as his half-century helped India complete a solid win over Australia in the first ODI in Mohali on Friday, September 22.

There were a lot of questions asked about SKY's selection in the ODI World Cup squad and it will come as a relief to the team management that he produced a crucial fifty before the all-important showpiece event.

Many in the cricketing fraternity were happy to see Suryakumar Yadav finally among the runs in ODIs as they knew what he was capable of in big moments.

On that note, let's take a look at five such expert reactions:

#5 Abhishek Nayar

Former Indian all-rounder Abhishek Nayar understands the pressure Suryakumar Yadav was under coming into the ODI series against Australia as many questioned his spot in the squad for the 50-over format.

However, Nayar is delighted that SKY could answer with his bat and here's what he told Jio Cinema:

"Suryakumar Yadav coming back to form, scoring that fifty after one whole year just tells you that India are in safe hands going into the World Cup There were a lot of questions asked in terms of his form in ODIs, whether or not he can replicate what he does in T20 cricket so very well in ODIs."

Rahul Dravid had packed Suryakumar's inclusion in the World Cup squad and Nayar feels the team management will be happy that the batter repaid their trust.

#4 Aakash Chopra

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra praised Suryakumar Yadav, especially for the way he applied himself in the middle and didn't play any unorthodox shots before getting set.

In a video on his YouTube channel, here's what Chopra had to say about SKY:

“Everyone in the team management showed faith in him because he is a good player. And Suryakumar Yadav batted quite well. He finds gaps and puts pressure on the bowlers.

"A lot of times, he plays scoops, but this time he played strokes down the ground. He needs to do this regularly in ODIs and, if he does that, his ability to score runs in ODIs will increase manifold."

Chopra also reckons that if Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer don't find form, Suryakumar can slot in the middle order for the World Cup.

#3 Sanjay Manjrekar

Sanjay Manjrekar shed light on just how well Suryakumar Yadav controlled his urge to play his natural game and how he adjusted to the situation by playing with a straight bat and taking his time.

On this, the former cricketer posted on X:

"Another important box named SKY got ticked for Ind tonight. That Surya didn’t play single sweep shot in the whole innings exemplified his commitment to making a name for himself in 50 overs cricket too. 👏👏👏 #WorldCup2023"

Manjrekar feels SKY coming back in form are good signs for India ahead of the World Cup and will give them more options to consider as far as the middle order is concerned.

#2 Harbhajan Singh

Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh was delighted to see how well Suryakumar Yadav adjusted to the situation and formed a partnership with KL Rahul. He has been pretty vocal about SKY's potential at No.6 and was happy to see the right-hander finally deliver.

Here's what Harbhajan had to say in a video on his YouTube channel:

"I had told already that Suryakumar Yadav can play that role at No.6 of a finisher and that's exactly what he did. He came to bat at that position and ensured that he finished the game with a half-century."

Suryakumar added a crucial 80 runs with KL Rahul for the fifth wicket partnership.

#1 Virender Sehwag

Virender Sehwag took to X to express his happiness on seeing Suryakumar finally find his form. He believes SKY has what it takes to form a psychological advantage over the opposition going into big games.

Here's what he posted:

"Happy for @surya_14kumar. He is surely an ex-factor . Not many players have the ability to play in the gear that he can and he surely has the game to create fear in the minds of opposition."

Sehwag credited the Indian team management for sticking to Suryakumar Yadav despite all the external pressure.