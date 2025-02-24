Who said what - top 5 expert reactions to Virat Kohli's 51st ODI hundred in IND vs PAK 2025 Champions Trophy clash ft. Mohammad Hafeez

Virat Kohli notched up his 51st ODI hundred during the 2025 Champions Trophy encounter between India and Pakistan on Sunday, February 23, in Dubai. He smashed an unbeaten ton as the Men In Blue beat Pakistan by six wickets to almost confirm their berth in the semi-finals.

India were chasing 242 runs for their second win of the 2025 Champions Trophy. Virat Kohli led the run-chase with an unbeaten 100 off 111 deliveries, hitting seven boundaries in his stellar knock.

He was adjudged 'Player of the Match' for his match-winning performance. In the process, he also crossed 14,000 ODI runs and became the fastest player to do so, leaving behind former Indian cricketer and legend Sachin Tendulkar.

Kohli once again left everyone in awe and silenced his critics with a big innings on the big stage. That said, let us take a look at what some of the former cricketers had to say about his brilliant century against Pakistan.

Top 5 expert reactions to Virat Kohli's 51st ODI hundred in IND vs PAK 2025 Champions Trophy clash

Former Indian cricketer and commentator Navjot Singh Sidhu was all praises for Virat Kohli after his century against Pakistan. Sidhu believes that there is more cricket left in the tank for Kohli and that he will score more hundreds.

"After this hundred, I can say it with conviction, he will play for the next 2 or 3 years and he is getting another 10 or 15 hundreds. That you can take it from me." he said on Star Sports.

He added how Kohli enjoys pressure and thrives under the same, which makes him a great player, highlighting his average in successful run-chases.

"You must understand the value that he brings to international cricket. 99 innings, an average of 89.6 in successful chases, that means that, you know, he handles pressure. He does not allow pressure to affect him and the tougher it gets, the more he thrives in that that's the hallmark of a great." he added.

#4 Shoaib Akhtar

Talking in a video posted on his social media, former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar called Virat Kohli a 'modern day-great' and a 'superstar'.

"Again, if you tell Virat Kohli that he has to play against Pakistan, he will come fully prepared, and then he will show. Hats off to him. He is like a superstar. He is a white ball run chaser. He is a modern-day great. There is no doubt about it," he said via Economic Times.

Shoaib also expressed his happiness for Kohli and wished him the best, saying that the latter deserves all the praise for the way he batted.

"I am really happy for him. The reason why? He is an honest guy. He has completed 14,000 runs today. I don't know what he will do next. This guy gets it all. I am really, really happy for him. I wish him all the best. I think he deserves all the praise. Seriously. The way he came out. He played flawlessly," he added.

Expand Tweet

#3 Aakash Chopra

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra lauded Virat Kohli, saying that he always shows up when the occasion is big. Chopra spoke about how there were several questions raised against Kohli and how he answered them all with his ton.

"Jahan matter bade hote hain, wahan Kohli khade hote hain (Kohli is always standing in the middle on the big stage). Questions were raised about his form, intent and fitness but he answered all the questions stupendously - 82nd international century and 51st ODI century. He has a personal enmity with Pakistan. Kohli's Virat avatar is suddenly seen against this team," he said on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra'.

Chopra further spoke about how Kohli understands his role well in a run-chase and takes the game deep. He also added that there is always a fear among opposition sides till Kohli is at the crease.

"The first thing is that he never removes his sight from the big picture. He knows that he needs to play till the end and take the match deep because if he stays there, the pressure will not be on him but on the opposing team as you are scared of going into the forest since there is a lion there. Whether the lion eats you or not is a separate story. Until Virat Kohli is there, his fear will be there," Chopra explained.

#2 Sanjay Bangar

Former India cricketer and former batting coach Sanjay Bangar dissected Virat Kohli's technique during his hundred against Pakistan, particularly against the spinners.

“Well, I think he waited for the ball today. He didn’t really, was on the front foot all the time. He waited for the ball to come to him, was aggressive self, was willing to cover the infield as well. But here against spin, what I saw in the first half of his innings, he was playing a lot of the back foot. And then once he got that confidence, then he started coming forward. He came forward to left arm spin and off spin," he said on JioHotstar.

"But against leg spin, he was happy to stay back. But once he sorts of figured him in, then he started getting on to the front foot as well. So, starting off the back foot and then gradually going on to the front foot as well.” Bangar added.

#1 Mohammad Hafeez

Former Pakistan captain Mohammad Hafeez called Virat Kohli a high-stage performer. He also praised the superstar for his positive mindset of wanting to win games for India, which also makes him the greatest batter.

"Virat is high stage performer. He looks out for big occasions and performs. Whenever India plays against Pakistan, you get a chance to star in those matches. Shoaib Malik bowled well against India, that's where he became a star, Shahid Afridi became a star when he hit sixes against India. Virat Kohli keeps waiting for those occasions, he waits to cash in on those opportunities. He keeps a positive mindset, he thinks that 'I will win the match for India. I will not only play, but I will win the match for my country.' And that's why he is the greatest batter in the world," Hafeez said on 'Game On Hai'.

Hafeez also added that if someone deserves to be called 'king' in a true sense, it is Kohli and not Babar Azam.

