Who said what - top 5 expert reactions to Virat Kohli's second consecutive duck in AUS vs IND 2025 2nd ODI ft. Sunil Gavaskar

Star Indian batter Virat Kohli endured another shocking outing in the second ODI against Australia in Adelaide on Thursday, October 23. The right-hander failed to open his account in a second consecutive match, following his eight-ball duck in the series opener at Perth.Kohli came into the ongoing ODI series having not played for India since their 2025 Champions Trophy triumph in March. While his no-score in the first game was dismissed as potential rust, a second straight duck for the first time in his ODI career shocked many.As a disgusted Virat Kohli walked back to the pavilion with a wave to the fans, speculations about his future took center stage. Several former players also weighed in on the champion batter failing to score a run in both matches against Australia.Here are the top five expert reactions to Virat Kohli's second consecutive duck in the ongoing Australian ODI series.#1 Sunil GavaskarFormer Indian opener Sunil Gavaskar defended Virat Kohli by pointing to the latter's incredible achievements with the bat over the years. He also urged everyone concerned not to make a big deal of the veteran batter's rare twin failures.Talking to India Today after the second India-Australia ODI, Gavaskar said:&quot;Look, the man has more than 14,000 runs, 52 ODI centuries, and I think 32 Test centuries. He's scored thousands and thousands of runs, so he's allowed a couple of failures. Don't read too much into what has happened — there's plenty of cricket left, plenty of cricket ahead.&quot;He continued:&quot;Maybe Sydney will see a big innings from him. Adelaide, of course, has been his favorite ground in Australia, both at the Test level and in ODIs. He's scored hundreds there, so naturally, everyone was expecting a big one here as well. But that didn't quite happen.&quot;Kohli's latest duck placed him at joint-second on a dubious list for the most ducks in international cricket by an Indian batter.#2 R AshwinFormer Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin believes Virat Kohli's dismissal in the second ODI indicated the batter was short of time in the middle. The right-hander was seemingly late on a delivery by Xavier Bartlett that jagged back in and trapped him LBW.&quot;Virat actually missed the line of the ball. If we see it again, Vrat actually planted his foot in line with the ball, so that is probably telling me a story that Virat needs more time in the middle to probably get his rhythm going. But come Sydney, there is no reason why Virat should not make runs, but I think he would be thinking very deeply about how he has got out in these last 2 games. It is not going to be easy, but I really hope Virat comes out of this,&quot; said Ashwin on his YouTube channel.Kohli will look to avoid an embarrassing hat-trick of ducks in the final ODI in Sydney on Saturday, October 25.#3 Zaheer KhanFormer Indian pacer Zaheer Khan was surprised by Virat Kohli's back-to-back ducks in the opening two games against Australia. Yet, Zaheer called it just a bad phase and nothing more, urging Kohli to start afresh from the next game.&quot;Sometimes you go through these kind of phases. Two games, two ducks, no one will be able to believe that a player of Virat's calibre has had two failures in succession. But it stops there. It's something I would not look too much into. He will not be happy with the last two games but it's just about brushing this aside and starting things afresh,&quot; said Zaheer on Cricbuzz.The last time Kohli secured back-to-back ducks in top-level cricket was in the 2022 IPL season for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).#4 Aakash ChopraFormer Indian opener Aakash Chopra focused on Virat Kohli's gesture of raising his hands in acknowledgment to the crowd while walking off after his dismissal in the Adelaide ODI. While many speculated a potential ODI retirement announcement coming up shortly, Chopra dismissed any such possibilities.&quot;So there’s a ‘no good in goodbye’. Perhaps he did say goodbye to Adelaide, and it’s best not to read too much into it. Adelaide itself gives him this feeling — he’s very aware of it. He has expressed many times that this place feels like home; though away from home, it feels like home when he’s here. As an Indian cricketer, the opportunity to return to Adelaide may be uncertain — that’s a long way off,&quot; said Chopra on his X handle.Kohli has enjoyed incredible success at Adelaide, scoring five international centuries across formats at the venue.#5 Ravi ShastriFormer Indian head coach Ravi Shastri warned Virat Kohli to return to form quickly, given the incredible competition in the Indian ranks. The veteran batter has now scored only one run in his last three ODI innings combined, dating back to the Champions Trophy final against New Zealand earlier in the year.&quot;He’ll have to get some form pretty quickly. It’s not going to be easy, there is competition. He’s missed out again today, he was a little tentative with his footwork. It doesn’t happen often, his record in one-day cricket is phenomenal, so for him to get two ducks on the trot, he’ll be disappointed,&quot; said Shastri on Fox Cricket.Virat Kohli remains arguably the most successful ODI batter of all-time with over 14,000 runs at a stellar average of 57.41, including a record 51 centuries.